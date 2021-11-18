(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott honors first Black graduate

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College honored Edna Lowe Swift, the college’s first Black graduate during a bench dedication ceremony on at the Woodruff Quadrangle on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Swift graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1971 with a BA in Spanish and went on to teach with Atlanta Public Schools for 28 years before retiring in 2005. She continues to work part-time as a substitute teacher, tutor, translator and interpreter and serves on the Executive Board of the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Carrying on the Scottie tradition, Swifts daughter Shanika Swift and granddaughter Tori Cole Cervantes are both Agnes Scott alumnae.

