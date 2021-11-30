(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Tree Lighting

Ava Ledbetter, 3, has a hot chocolate with her mother Katherine during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Avondale Estates Commissioner Lisa Shortell, Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell and City Manager Patrick Bryant take part in the festivities during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fifteen-month-old Josephine and her parents Sydney and Jeff Dougherty take part in the festivities during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ada, on left, and Isla and their parents Laura and Trey Kirby sing Christmas carols during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore says a few words to people gathered for the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Elmore said next year, the tree lighting will move to the new Town Green that’s currently under construction. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Scarlett Vuda, 2, looks at the Christmas tree lights with family friend Jeanette Knoop during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up on the side of S. Avondale Road as they wait for Santa Claus to arrive during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus waves from the back step of DeKalb County Fire Rescue Engine 3 during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus waves from the back step of DeKalb County Fire Rescue Engine 3 during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus gives high-fives to children during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus gives high-fives to children during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Boy Scout Troop 6 was set up with cookies and hot chocolate during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir sings Christmas carols with the lit tree behind them during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir sings Christmas carols with the lit tree behind them during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather round as the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir sings Christmas carols during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eleanor Edwards explores the Christmas tree with her father Peyton Edwards during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather around the Christmas tree during the Avondale Estates Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, Nov. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
