(PHOTOS) International Community School celebrates United Nations Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — On Friday Oct. 29, the International Community School, located in the Medlock Park neighborhood of greater Decatur, marked United Nations Day and celebrated its more than 400 students representing over 25 nationalities during a community celebration that featured a Parade of Nations, song and dance performances and an international potluck. This is the 19th year ICS has put on the event.

