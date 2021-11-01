(PHOTOS) International Community School celebrates United Nations Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Greater Decatur, GA — On Friday Oct. 29, the International Community School, located in the Medlock Park neighborhood of greater Decatur, marked United Nations Day and celebrated its more than 400 students representing over 25 nationalities during a community celebration that featured a Parade of Nations, song and dance performances and an international potluck. This is the 19th year ICS has put on the event.
The KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School Sounds of Royalty Marching Band drumline leads the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students perform a Burmese Water Dance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Principal Dr. Alastair Pullen gives a thumbs-up to kindergarteners after their dance performance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
James Jenkins came out to see his daughter Madison represent Nigeria during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Home is where the heart is themed art by students was on display during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
