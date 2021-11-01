Type to search

(PHOTOS) International Community School celebrates United Nations Day

Decatur Metro ATL

(PHOTOS) International Community School celebrates United Nations Day

Decaturish.com Nov 1, 2021
Students perform a dance from India during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Greater Decatur, GA — On Friday Oct. 29, the International Community School, located in the Medlock Park neighborhood of greater Decatur, marked United Nations Day and celebrated its more than 400 students representing over 25 nationalities during a community celebration that featured a Parade of Nations, song and dance performances and an international potluck. This is the 19th year ICS has put on the event.

The KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School Sounds of Royalty Marching Band drumline leads the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Family and neighbors line the street to watch as students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

International Community School celebrated its more than 400 students representing over 25 nationalities during its 19th annual community event marking United Nations Day on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

International Community School celebrated its more than 400 students representing over 25 nationalities during its 19th annual community event marking United Nations Day on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students perform a Burmese Water Dance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students perform a Burmese Water Dance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students sing during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Kindergarteners perform a hip-hop dance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Principal Dr. Alastair Pullen gives a thumbs-up to kindergarteners after their dance performance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

James Jenkins came out to see his daughter Madison represent Nigeria during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Family and neighbors line the street to watch as students and staff take part in the Parade of Nations during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Home is where the heart is themed art by students was on display during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Kindergarteners perform a hip-hop dance during International Community School’s 19th annual United Nations Day celebration on Friday, Oct. 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2021 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.