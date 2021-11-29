(PHOTOS) Santa visits Decatur

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The holiday season got underway in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27 with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who hopped aboard a Decatur Fire and Rescue ladder truck and rode through the city streets from Fire Station 1 to Oakhurst to the delight of people who gathered along the way to watch. Santa will be back for the Tree Lighting at the plaza above the Decatur MARTA Station on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Sorvonda Swint wore a pair of reindeer glasses to the Santa Parade in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mrs. Claus gets a lift from firefighters at Station 1 before the Santa Parade in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angela Neal and son Miles Neal, 6, take a selfie with Santa at Decatur Fire Station 1 before the parade on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Zameer Rizvi, with his father Hasan Rizvi, gets a moment with Santa at Decatur Fire Station 1 before the parade on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karen Wong and her son Harlan Jhung, 3, wait at Fire Station 1 for the Santa Parade to start in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Landyn Rose talks with Santa at Decatur Fire Station 1 before the parade on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Firefighter Sims waves as she makes sure it’s all clear for the Santa Parade to leave from Station 1 in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People wait in downtown Decatur for the Santa Parade to pass by on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Evelyn McNally, 4, her parents Chris and Korinne and grandfather Tom McNally wave as the Santa Parade passes in downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Santa Parade makes its way through downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Santa Parade makes its way through downtown Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People can drop off letters to Santa at two “Santa Mail” boxes in the city of Decatur, Kelly’s Market, 308 E. Howard Ave., pictured here, and Oakhurst Market, 650 E. Lake Drive. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Fire and Rescue Quint 1 is decorated for the Santa Parade on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Christabella Swint said she got a chance to talk to Santa before the start of the Santa Parade in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27. Photo by Dean Hesse.
