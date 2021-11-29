(PHOTOS) Santa visits Decatur

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The holiday season got underway in the city of Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 27 with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who hopped aboard a Decatur Fire and Rescue ladder truck and rode through the city streets from Fire Station 1 to Oakhurst to the delight of people who gathered along the way to watch. Santa will be back for the Tree Lighting at the plaza above the Decatur MARTA Station on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

