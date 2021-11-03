Publix near Avondale MARTA station is now open

Share









Decatur, GA — The Publix store that’s anchoring a mixed-use development near the Avondale MARTA station opened today, Nov. 3, at 2720 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.

The store had a steady flow of customers going in and out on its opening day, and the parking lot was mostly full. Employees eagerly greeted customers at the door with a coupon and at the check-out lines with a free reusable grocery bag.

“The new store measures 53,875 square feet, a little bigger than the grocer’s current 48,387 square foot prototype stores,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported.

Once inside, customers will see the canned and dried foods section straight ahead and the produce area to the right. Further down the main store aisle, to the left, shoppers will find the frozen food section and the pharmacy. The meat counter and deli are on the back wall of the store.

“It’s very convenient,” Jose Perez said, after putting groceries in his car. “I found stuff here that I had looked for even at the farmers market…, namely malanga, which I used to love as a kid in Cuba. The closest I’ve ever come to finding it here is yuka, which is similar but not the same. So I was very happy to come.”

The new Publix is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store has a few entrances — one off East Ponce de Leon Avenue and one off North Arcadia Avenue.

The other part of the project will be an apartment building with 290 units. Toll Bros. Inc is also working with Alliance Realty on the project.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that a company affiliated with developer Toll Bros. Inc. purchased three acres East Ponce de Leon and North Arcadia Avenue in Decatur for about $7 million.

“At the time of the project approval, 289 dwelling units were proposed, with some flexibility to increase,” Threadgill previously said. “However, one of the conditions of approval by the City Commission was that of the actual units constructed, 65% would be one-bedroom units; 30% two-bed-room units and 5% percent three-bedroom units.”

The project, named Notion, will feature six stories on the site near the Avondale MARTA station. Smaller commercial spaces are also planned to be on the site. The project will offer rentals from studios to two-bedroom units, as well as coworking booths, an exhibition kitchen and a 24-hour game lounge, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

The project has been discussed since at least 2018.

In a rare split vote in June 2018, the City Commission approved annexing the parcels and rezoning them to allow for the development. The project was rejected by DeKalb County before the developers approached the city about annexing the property into Decatur.

The City Commission’s vote came after the city’s Planning Commission had recommended denying the rezoning request from Alliance Realty Services for the 11 parcels on east Ponce de Leon Avenue and Grove Place.

Business owners near the proposed project objected to it before the annexation vote, saying the project encroaches on industrial uses in the area. In another strange occurrence, county commissioners also objected to Decatur’s consideration of the annexation petition and rezoning request. The commissioners spoke out against it during public meetings.

