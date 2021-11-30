Reminder: City of Atlanta runoff elections are today, Nov. 30

Share

Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta runoff elections will be held today, Nov. 30.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (and open until 8 p.m. in the city of Atlanta). To find your polling place, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here. Locally, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are in the runoff for the Atlanta City Council District 5 seat.

To vote, you need to be at least 18 years old and have one of the following forms of identification:

– Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

For more information about identification requirements, click here.

Municipal elections were held on Nov. 2.

During the municipal elections, if a race for any seat does not result in any single candidate receiving at least 50% plus one vote, the election will go to a runoff, according to the city of Atlanta website. The runoff election will be between the two candidates who received the largest number of votes between Fulton and DeKalb Counties.

DeKalb County has provided this list of important things you need to know before you vote today:

DeKalb County voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their voting options as the Nov. 30 General/Special Municipal Election runoff approaches. Here are 10 important reminders: 1. All registered voters in DeKalb will not be eligible to cast ballots in the runoff elections. Only registered voters in the City of Atlanta, the City of Stonecrest Council District Post 1, and the City of Tucker Council District 2 Post 1 will be eligible to vote. Voters can visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do to verify eligibility. 2. Before heading to the polls on Election Day, voters are encouraged to verify their precinct location at DeKalbVotes.com. 3. DeKalb County residents who reside within the boundaries of the City of Atlanta will be able to vote until 8 p.m. All other DeKalb County polls will close at 7 p.m. For some voters, precincts for municipal elections are different than county elections. Impacted voters received reminders in the mail, but all voters should verify their polling place at DeKalbVotes.com. 4. Please note that all absentee ballots for DeKalb County voters must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 to be counted. 5. Drop boxes are no longer available, and it’s too late to mail a completed absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to the DeKalb Voter and Registrations office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, in Decatur. 6. Reminder: If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot. 7. We encourage voters to familiarize themselves with the changes in voting laws as a result of SB202. Please read our SB202 FAQ: dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/faqs-and-key-dates 8. For voters who plan on voting in-person on Election Day, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. All poll workers will be wearing face coverings, and machines/equipment will be sanitized frequently. 9. Elections results will be posted on DeKalbVotes.com as they are counted. 10. For any additional questions or for anyone to experiences a challenge while trying to vote, please call 404-298-4020. “It’s important for voters to cast their ballots during every election, and we’re anticipating a smooth runoff election,” said Twyla Hart, interim director of DeKalb VRE. “Voters should make a plan to vote in person if they did not take advantage of early voting options.” For more information on DeKalb VRE, please visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.