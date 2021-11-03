Report: CDC gives final OK to COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11

Share









Atlanta, GA — Millions of children in the United States will soon be able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

“Another 28 million Americans are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC officially recommended the Pfizer shot for 5- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday night,” ABC News reported.

ABC reports that doses could be available as soon as Wednesday.

“Shots can be administered immediately, but are not expected to kick into high-gear until Nov. 8, when the White House says Pfizer’s pediatric vaccines will be more widely accessible across the nation,” ABC news reported.

On Oct. 20, President Biden outlined a plan to vaccinate 28 million children, age 5 to 11, pending approval of the vaccine by the FDA and recommendation by the CDC.

The government has secured enough doses of the vaccine to provide one to every child. The roll-out effort will involve coordination with pediatricians, children’s hospitals, schools and state agencies.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, a family physician with Newnan Family Medicine, said he is glad that the administration’s plans lead with doctors like himself. He said when the adult vaccines were approved, the roll-out plan prioritized putting the vaccines in the hands of shopping plazas and strip malls, even though physicians were where most people go for shots and other medical advice.

“I’m happy that the administration, this go round has decided that pediatricians and primary care providers will be the tip of the sword in administering the vaccine, unlike the plan for adults,” he said.

