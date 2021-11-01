Report: Lidl grocery store will take over Vol Repair space on Lawrenceville Highway

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — Tomorrow’s News Today reports that discount grocery chain Lidl will be opening a grocery store at 1788 Lawrenceville Highway.

The location currently is occupied by Vol Repair II, an automobile repair shop.

“Lidl, rhymes with needle, entered the greater metro Atlanta market in 2019 with stores in Snellville, Marietta/Austell and Mableton, and currently has sixteen open with another half dozen or so in the immediate pipeline for the area,” Tomorrow’s News Today reports. “ToNeTo Atlanta reported in June that Publix and Lidl are among the most active grocers in terms of their new store plans with the pair accounting for about two dozen new stores.”

The Lidl store won’t open for a while. The anticipated opening date is 2023, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The store would be 30,000 square feet.

“Lidl is expected to open three stores during the first half of 2022 including those on Memorial Drive near Kirkwood, as well as others in Buford and Cumming,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported. “Last July, Lidl opened a new store in what is amazingly now part of Brookhaven, at Brighten Park at the corner of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills Roads.”

To read the full story, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.