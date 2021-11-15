Sen. Elena Parent (SD 42) and Rep. Matthew Wilson (HD 80) hosting vitual town hall on Nov. 17

Share

Atlanta, GA — This week, Sen. Elena Parent (SD 42) and Rep. Matthew Wilson (HD 80) will host a Virtual Town Hall to discuss the Georgia General Assembly’s Special Session and answer questions.

The town hall will focus on redistricting and will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register : https://bit.ly/nov17-th

To submit questions in advance: https://bit.ly/nov17-questions

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved new legislative maps and those maps lock-in Republican control of the Capitol while giving Democrats opportunities to pick up some seats. To read the full story, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.