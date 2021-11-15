Type to search

Sen. Elena Parent (SD 42) and Rep. Matthew Wilson (HD 80) hosting vitual town hall on Nov. 17

campaign coverage Metro ATL Trending

Sen. Elena Parent (SD 42) and Rep. Matthew Wilson (HD 80) hosting vitual town hall on Nov. 17

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 15, 2021
Photo provided by state Sen. Elena Parent.
Share

Atlanta, GA — This week, Sen. Elena Parent (SD 42) and Rep. Matthew Wilson (HD 80) will host a Virtual Town Hall to discuss the Georgia General Assembly’s Special Session and answer questions.

The town hall will focus on redistricting and will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To register : https://bit.ly/nov17-th

To submit questions in advance: https://bit.ly/nov17-questions

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Georgia General Assembly on Monday approved new legislative maps and those maps lock-in Republican control of the Capitol while giving Democrats opportunities to pick up some seats. To read the full story, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2021 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.