Several lane closures planned in Decatur for sewer repair work

Share









Decatur, GA — People traveling in and through Decatur can expect to encounter several lane closures this month as the county continues repairs to local sewer lines.

Here are the closures happening this week:

– On Nov. 1, a single Southbound lane along Glenwood Road, between Glenwood Springs Road and Meadow Lane, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. while crews work to rehabilitate 104 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of Glenwood Road will reopen on Saturday, Nov 19. – On Monday, Nov. 1, lane closures are set to begin for sections of the northbound and southbound lanes along South Candler Street, between Green Street and Bruton Street, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 150 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. These sections of South Candler Street will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. – On Monday, Nov. 1, a single-lane closure is set to begin along Candler Road, between Valley Ridge Drive and Toney Drive, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. while crews work to rehabilitate approximately 348 linear feet of aging, ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of Candler Road will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20. – On Nov. 1, portions of the Westbound and Eastbound lanes along East College Avenue, between Commerce Drive and Avery Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 410 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20. – On Nov. 1, a single westbound lane along East College Avenue, between Pine Street and Maple Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 450 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20. – On Nov. 1, lane closures are set to begin for sections of the northbound and southbound lanes along East College Avenue, between Sams Street and New Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 230 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20. – On Nov. 1, portions of the Westbound and Eastbound lanes along East College Avenue, between Arcadia Avenue and Livingstone Place, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 800 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 20. Source: DeKalb County

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated [these] construction [projects] as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide,” a press release from the county says. “Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closure. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.

“For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: [email protected]”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.