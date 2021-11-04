[UPDATE] Crews clear small airplane from North Decatur Road after crash, road remains closed

Share









This story has been updated.

Update: Crews have removed a plane that crashed on North Decatur Road this morning. North Decatur Road remains closed, from DeKalb Industrial Way to Winn Way, while Georgia Power crews work to restore power lines and electricity in the area, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

At about 9:45 a.m., a small single-engine plane had departed DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and was heading to Perry, Georgia. The plane crashed onto North Decatur Road after reportedly experiencing engine problems. The pilot sustained minor injuries. No people, vehicles or buildings were struck.

The plane struck some power lines during the incident, cutting off power to about 8,000 customers in the area.

Investigators from the National Safety Transportation Board have completed their initial review of the incident, clearing the way for the removal of the aircraft.

DeKalb County is ensuring that Coventry Place senior community has adequate fuel for its generator and any other needed assistance, including food.

Here is our earlier story.

DeKalb County, GA — A small plane has crashed near the intersection of North Decatur Road and DeKalb Industrial Way this morning.

A witness posted in a neighborhood Facebook group encouraging drivers to avoid the area. The witness also said the pilot seemed OK. He shared a few photos of the scene. One photo posted was of the pilot, who had gotten out of the plane.

DeKalb County emergency responders are on the scene. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed the plane went down at 2806 N. Decatur Road.

“It resulted in no fatalities. The pilot actually walked away from the wreckage,” Daniels said. “It was a single-engine Cessna plane that went down.”

DeKalb Fire and Rescue is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to complete an investigation.

11Alive reported that a spokesperson with the FAA said the pilot declared an emergency after departing DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and landed on North Decatur Road, southeast of the airport, at 9:53 a.m. The FAA said only the pilot was on board.

Georgia Power also confirmed there are about 2,500 residents without power in the area. Georgia Power did not give an estimate on when the power will be restored, according to 11Alive.

One witness, Deshawn Moore, was standing at the bus stop next to CVS near the intersection when he saw the plane crash.

“As I’m getting ready to leave, I see the plane coming right over my head,” Moore told Decaturish at the scene. “I saw him catch the first power line at the intersection of North Decatur Road and DeKalb [Industrial Way]. I saw him catch the second power line next to the nursing home. Everything started exploding. The power lines were going off. I watched him crash. I did get a chance to speak with him and see how he was doing, if he was all right. He told me that he was OK.”

DeKalb County Police, as well as DeKalb Fire and Rescue, issued a traffic alert urging drivers to avoid the area.

A Decaturish reporter made it to the scene and was directed to a certain spot to take a photo. However, DeKalb Police threatened to arrest him and said if he took the photo, it would be considered obstruction.

This is a developing story and Decaturish will update it when more information is available.

