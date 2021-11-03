Switchyards Decatur announces it will be located on Atlanta Avenue

Share









Decatur, GA — Switchyards Decatur has announced it will be located at 1026 Atlanta Ave, in a loft behind Thinking Man Tavern. The new, private library will open in Decatur on Jan. 3, 2022.

Switchyards will have a small café area in the front room to offer a space for collaboration, meetings and provide phone booths for calls.

The back room will have custom-designed study carrels and a strict policy around no phone calls, meetings or Zoom.

Described as “a gym for the mind,” Switchyards will provide members with “a place completely separate and isolated from the endless distractions of home and the office,” the company website says, as well as bottomless coffee and the ability to use the rest of Switchyards’ other locations.

The library will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for its members.

“We’re calling it The Library of Deep Work and Focus,” the website states.

The membership fee will be $100 per month and will include access to all of Switchyards’ existing and future locations. Anyone interested in joining can join the waitlist and pay $25 to reserve their spot. The company is committed to having only 200 members at the Decatur location.

The aesthetically-minded “neighborhood work club” currently has locations in Cabbagetown, Downtown, and Westside Atlanta, and anticipates opening a location in Buckhead in addition to the location slated for Decatur.

Writer Alex Brown contributed to this story.

