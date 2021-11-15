What’s happening this week: early voting, redistricting town hall, music series

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including early voting for the runoff elections, a virtual town hall about redistricting, and a music series at the Decatur Student Center. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

After the municipal elections last week, two races in our coverage area are going to runoff election that will be on Nov. 30. In Tucker, Imani Barnes and Cara Schroeder are in the runoff for the City Council District 2, Post 1 seat. In Atlanta, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are in the runoff for the District 5 seat.

Early voting for the runoff elections begins this week. Early voting will be held on Nov. 17-19 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 21 from 12–5 p.m., and Nov. 22-24 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early voting locations are Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker 30034; Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Lithonia, 30038; Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive, Atlanta 30317; and DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur 30032.

Each early voting location will have a drop box for absentee ballots until Nov. 24. Voter must return an absentee ballot on Nov. 30 to the DeKalb Elections Office at Memorial Drive.

For more information, click here.

Editor’s note: Decaturish and the Tucker Observer have published an Elections Guide, a 76-page e-edition featuring Q&As with nearly every candidate running in our communities. To see it, click here. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta City Council District 5, Clarkston Tucker and Stone Mountain. There is a PDF version of this, which you can see by clicking here, but due to the format of this e-edition, we strongly encourage you to use the e-reader version.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Christmas Town, named after the fictional town in the 1964 stop-motion production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be set up at the Center for Puppetry Arts this holiday season. It will include a special exhibition, live performance, and hands-on workshop. The exhibition will offer guests a glimpse into the history behind the creation of Rudolph, while the performance and puppet-making workshop bring these iconic seasonal figures to life. Christmas Town is sponsored by WarnerMedia. The exhibition opens with a member-only VIP reception on Thursday, Nov. 11. The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 2, 2022. Christmas Town festivities continue on Nov. 20 as the center hosts a Yukon Cornelius Look-Alike Extravaganza.

For more information, click here.

Outside the Lines exhibit at High Museum of Art

Over the summer, High Museum of Art debuted the “Outside the Lines” exhibit, an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments by Bryony Roberts Studio. The installation continues’s the museum’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting projects to activate its outdoor space and encourage community engagement. “Outside the Lines” came out of conversations between Bryony Roberts and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Atlanta, with the goal of creating a space that is engaging for everyone. It provides an accessible and playful environment for those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, supporting discovery and social connection.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Elementary School Foundation Poinsettia Sale

The Avondale Elementary School Foundation is hosing its poinsettia sale and orders should be placed by Friday, Nov. 26, for red or white 6.5-inch poinsettias for $15 each. Drive-through pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beth Breit Gym at the school. The proceeds will go toward teacher grants for classroom needs and activities, staff and teacher appreciation, and opportunities for AES students.

For more information, click here.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

For more information, click here.

Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young Debate Series

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host runoff debates for Mayor of Atlanta, Atlanta City Council President and Atlanta City Council Post 3 At-Large on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The Atlanta City Council Post 3 At-Large debate ill be livestreamed at 3 p.m. The candidates are Jacki Labat and Keisha Sean Waites. The City Council President debate between Natalyn Archibong and Doug Shipman will be livestreamed at 4:30 p.m. The Atlanta Mayor debate between Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore will air live on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Hops at the DeKalb History Center

The DeKalb History Center will host author Robert M. Craig on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Old Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square in downtown Decatur. During the Hops at the History Center author event, Craig will talk about his recently published book, “Georgia Tech, Campus Architecture.” Drink tickets will be available for purchase.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Virtual Town Hall on Redistricting

State Sen. Elena Parent and Rep. Matthew Wilson are hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss the Georgia General Assembly’s Special Session and answer questions. They will also discuss legislative priorities for 2022.

For more information, click here.

Weller Bourbon Dinner at Parkers on Ponce

Parkers on Ponce will curate a five-course meal on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. The meal will include seared scallops, grilled lamb, beef tournedos – paired with a wonderful selection of Weller bourbons: Weller Special Reserve, Weller Full Proof, Weller Antique 107, Weller 12 year, and Weller CYPB. Reservations required; $100 per person. Call 404-924-2230 to reserve your spot.

For more information, click here.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout November and December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

No Ordinary Joe: A Coffeehouse Music Series

The Decatur Education Foundation is hosting its first in-person event since 2019 on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. No Ordinary Joe: A Coffeehouse Music Series will feature Caroline Herring, who will perform with five Decatur High School students from DHS’s songwriters club. The event will be held at the Decatur Student Center at DHS, 310 N McDonough Street. Attendees will be required to wear a mask.

For more information, click here.

Autograph at 37 Main

Autograph will perform on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road. Autograph is a platinum-selling Southern California hard rock band. When they disbanded in 1989, the band never left the hears and minds of their fans, and a reunion was inevitable.

For more information, click here.

Free Fridays at the Michael C. Carlos Museum

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Carlos Museum is offering free admission on select Fridays this month. The community can visit free of charge on Nov.19. Visitors will be able to experience all the permanent collection galleries as well as special exhibitions including Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, featuring mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by two leading Indigenous contemporary artists, and Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography. Masks will be required in accordance with Emory University’s Visitor Policy.

For more information, click here.

Departure (The Journey Tribute) at 37 Main

Departure (The Journey Tribute) will perform on Friday, Nov. 19, at 9 p.m. at 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road. After 12 years together, Departure has become the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. Departure replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock group. The band also highlights the early Journey years, when Gregg Rolie was lead singer, featuring Joel Hayes on keys and lead vocals. Departure performs over two hours with no break, highlighting all the hit songs that everyone knows and loves, to give the audience the true concert experience.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Tree Planting with Trees Atlanta

The city of Avondale Estates will plant 72 trees on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. until noon with the help of Trees Atlanta. The planting will help sustain the city’s urban forest. This will be the largest tree planting the city has undertaken, installing over story trees, such as beech, oak, elm and black gum trees. Planting tasks include digging holes with shovels/mattocks, untangling roots by hands, mulching, watering and cleaning up the area. Anyone interested in participating should meet at the Berkeley/Kensington triangle at 9 a.m.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Electronics and HME Recycling Day in Tucker

The Rotary Club of Tucker and the Rotary Club of Stone Mountain will host an Electronics and HME (home medical equipment) Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Handy Hardware, 3969 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. Working and non-working electronics (with the exception of CRT monitors and televisions) and gently used HME, such as wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, commode chairs and shower benches, will be accepted for recycling at no charge, but participants are encouraged to make a donation to FODAC.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Woman’s Club Holiday Bake Sale

The Avondale Woman’s Club will host its holiday bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Avondale Community Club. Guests can treat themselves to sausage biscuits while they shop the variety of baked goods, treats and specialty “gifts in a jar.” Gardenia Boutique will also have affordable gifts and colorful Christmas stockings. The proceeds from the sale will be distributed to several entities in the community.

DeKalb County 2021 Fall Festival

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is partnering with the DeKalb County School District’s Department of Family and Community Empowerment to host the DeKalb County 2021 Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 2-5 p.m. at the Wade Walker Family YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain. The event will feature music, live entertainment by Son Jazzy Orchestra, face painting, a caricature station, food trucks, local product vendors, and free books distributed by the DCSD Mobile Impact Learning Hub.

For more information, click here.

Back in Black at 37 Main

Back in Black will perform with Lizzy in a Jar on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. at 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road. Back in Black is an AC/DC tribute band that puts on a high-energy concert performance. All the band members are experienced musicians, and are dedicated to capturing the sound, look, power and excitement of AC/DC. Lizzy in a Jar is a female-led Thin Lizzy tribute band based in Atlanta.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce. For more information, click here. Upcoming Local Government Meetings The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. for a work session and 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. The Avondale Estates Planning Architectural and Zoning Board meets on Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV. The Decatur Historic Preservation Commission meets on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook. The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board meets on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B.