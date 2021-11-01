What’s happening this week: Election Day, Decatur Wine Festival, hall of fame induction

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Election Day on Nov. 2 across the county, the wine festival in Decatur and the induction of the inaugural class into the Agnes Scott College Athletics Hall of Fame. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Election Day for the municipal election is on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more Election Day and to find your polling location information, click here.

Editor’s note: Decaturish and the Tucker Observer have published an Elections Guide, a 76-page e-edition featuring Q&As with nearly every candidate running in our communities. To see it, click here. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta City Council District 5, Clarkston Tucker and Stone Mountain. There is a PDF version of this, which you can see by clicking here, but due to the format of this e-edition, we strongly encourage you to use the e-reader version.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Woodland Spirits at Fernbank

Talk a walk on the supernatural side of Fernbank’s annual Halloween exhibit, Woodlands Spirits, which is open through Nov. 7. From ghostly figures peeking from the shadows to monstrously kooky sculptures, Halloween fans of all ages will find something to scream about. Encounter various spirits, a haunted outpost, monster garden and more throughout the 10 acres of trees, trails and shadows in Fernbank’s WildWoods.

For more information, click here.

Outside the Lines exhibit at High Museum of Art

Over the summer, High Museum of Art debuted the “Outside the Lines” exhibit, an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments by Bryony Roberts Studio. The installation continues’s the museum’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting projects to activate its outdoor space and encourage community engagement. “Outside the Lines” came out of conversations between Bryony Roberts and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Atlanta, with the goal of creating a space that is engaging for everyone. It provides an accessible and playful environment for those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, supporting discovery and social connection.

For more information, click here.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

For more information, click here.

Deadline to Apply for City Boards in Avondale Estates

The city of Avondale Estates has positions open on the Downtown Development Authority, the Ethics Board and the Lake Avondale Board. The deadline to apply is on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. The DDA meets once per month and oversees the revitalization and redevelopment of the city’s central business districts. The board has seven members and each serves four-year terms. The Ethics Board meets as necessary and is responsible for hearing complaints of violations of the code of ethics for city officials of the municipal code. The board has three members who each serve five-year terms. The Lake Avondale Advisory Board meets as necessary and provides expert advice to the city in preserving the beauty and vitality of Lake Avondale. The board has five members.

For more information, click here

Avondale Estates Plastic Film Recycling Pilot Program

The city of Avondale Estates is launching a one-year plastic film recycling pilot program on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The city will begin accepting plastic bags, plastic film and plastic wrap as part of the residential recycling program. On the first Wednesday of every month, residents will be able to recycle clean and dry plastic bags, plastic storage bags like Ziploc bags, dry cleaning bags, and other flexible film by using the plastic film recycling bin. To participate, residents can pick up a free plastic film recycling bin at City Hall.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout November and December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 4 with the annual holiday ornament unveiling. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Holiday Ornament Unveiling

The city of Decatur will unveil its annual holiday ornament on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m at Wild Oats and Billy Goats, 112 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. This is the tenth collection of the handcrafted ornaments commissioned by the Decatur Tourism Bureau and the Decatur Arts Alliance. Ornaments will be on sale outside Wild Oats and Billy Goats and inside the store as well. The ornaments will also be available for purchase at many participating Terrific Thursday shops throughout the holiday season and at the Decatur Visitors Center. All proceeds go toward the 2022 ornament.

For more information, click here.

Free Fridays at the Michael C. Carlos Museum

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Carlos Museum is offering free admission on select Fridays this month. The community can visit free of charge on Nov. 5, 12, and 19. Visitors will be able to experience all the permanent collection galleries as well as special exhibitions including Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, featuring mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by two leading Indigenous contemporary artists, and Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography. Masks will be required in accordance with Emory University’s Visitor Policy.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Job Fair

The Tucker Civic Association, in partnership with Rehoboth Church, the American Legion and DeKalbRealtors.com, is hosting their seventh annual Tucker Job Fair on Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway. Participants should bring their resume and two forms of ID, and dress for success. The Worksource DeKalb Mobile Career Center will be on site for assistance with resumes and online job applications. Attendees must wear a mask and social distance.

For more information, click here.

First Friday at rek Gallery in Tucker

The First Friday at rek Gallery is featuring the works of South Carolina artist, Jeff Rivers, on Friday, Nov. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the rek Gallery, 3383 Lawrenceville Highway. Rivers’ explorations of Black home life capture audiences with the combination of color, texture and simple design. This artist, educator and activist uses multimedia layering of images to create evocative images of African American home life and the impact of the individual identity on the collective Black consciousness and culture. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Bronze Pour at the Michael C. Carlos Museum

The Carlos Museum at Emory University will welcome the artists from Atlanta’s Inferno Foundry, and their portable foundry, for a bronze pour for those 12 and older on Friday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m. in the Tate Room and the museum. Explore extraordinary works of bronze in the museum’s collections with a gallery guide written by Emory student Lizzie Meulbroek. Inspired by griffins and gods in the galleries, participants can pick up a scratch mold and carve their own design. Enjoy dinner from Community BBQ and watch molten bronze flow from the crucible. Space is limited and registration is required. This event will be held outside the Plaza Level of the Carlos Museum with limited seating available. Masks are required.

For more information, click here.

Fernbank Forest Night Walk

A small group will meet on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. for a Forest Night Walk at Ferbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road. Participants can learn how the forest changes as the sun sets and dusk falls into nighttime, and test out their senses to see how they’d fare as a nocturnal animal. Recommended ages for the event are six years old and up. Space is limited to 15 people.

For more information, click here.

Agnes Scott Athletics Inaugural Hall of Fame Enshrinement Activities

The Agnes Scott College Department of Athletics has announced its inaugural class of the athletics hall of fame. Agnes Scott College has a history of sports dating back to 1897 and the legacy of the department and athletes will be enshrined on Nov. 5-6. The enshrinement activities include the induction ceremony and dinner on Friday, Nov. 5. The Hall of Fame display will be unveiled in Woodruff Athletic Complex on Saturday, Nov. 6.

For more information, click here.

R&B Inc at 37 Main

R&B Inc, a nine-piece R&B, soul and funk band, will perform on Friday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main, 106 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. Behind the vocal mastery of lead singer Keith Eatmon is the all-star rhythm section and the Sugar Hill Horns. R&B Inc excels at maintaining the integrity of the rhythm and blues era.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Adventures in Science at Fernbank

Fernbank educators and local Atlanta scientists will help people investigate what it’s like to be a scientist on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road. Join the Kennesaw State University Anthropology Club to explore ancient technology, learn how to locate artifacts, and watch a flint knapping demonstration. The Emory Herbarium will be at the museum to help participants discover ethnobotany, the scientific study of relationships between plants and people, through a variety of hands-on activities. A paleontologist will be available as well to answer all dinosaur and fossil questions.

For more information, click here.

Global Village Project Walk and 5K

Global Village Project, a school for refugee girls based in Decatur, will host its annual Welcome Walk on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The walk will begin at Refuge Coffee, 4170 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Clarkston and end at the school’s campus in Decatur. The route will be five miles. The annual event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, celebrates and welcomes refugees and immigrants to the community and to reaffirm to them a commitment to make this a safe place for them to live and thrive. Students, families, and members of the Global Village Project community will come together as a way to strengthen connections between communities.