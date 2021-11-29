What’s happening this week: Election Day, holiday activities, concert series

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Election Day for the runoff elections, various holiday activities, and Cooke Noontime Chamber Music Concert Series performance at Emory University. A couple local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

After the municipal elections last week, two races in our coverage area are going to runoff election that will be on Nov. 30. In Tucker, Imani Barnes and Cara Schroeder are in the runoff for the City Council District 2, Post 1 seat. In Atlanta, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are in the runoff for the District 5 seat.

Election Day for the municipal election is on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters must return an absentee ballot on Nov. 30 to the DeKalb Elections Office at Memorial Drive.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Christmas Town, named after the fictional town in the 1964 stop-motion production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be set up at the Center for Puppetry Arts this holiday season. It will include a special exhibition, live performance, and hands-on workshop. The exhibition will offer guests a glimpse into the history behind the creation of Rudolph, while the performance and puppet-making workshop bring these iconic seasonal figures to life. Christmas Town is sponsored by WarnerMedia. The exhibition opens with a member-only VIP reception on Thursday, Nov. 11. The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 2, 2022. Christmas Town festivities continue on Nov. 20 as the center hosts a Yukon Cornelius Look-Alike Extravaganza.

Avondale Elementary School Foundation Poinsettia Sale

The Avondale Elementary School Foundation is hosing its poinsettia sale and orders should be placed by Friday, Nov. 26, for red or white 6.5-inch poinsettias for $15 each. Drive-through pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beth Breit Gym at the school. The proceeds will go toward teacher grants for classroom needs and activities, staff and teacher appreciation, and opportunities for AES students.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

Decatur Youth Council Food and Toiletry Drive

The Decatur Youth Council is collecting food and toiletries until Dec. 17 that will be distributed to the Decatur-are Emergency Assistance Ministry, the Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Free99Fridge. The council has divided the city into four neighborhood zones using the railroad and main north-south streets as boundaries in an effort to spur healthy competition and community pride among the neighborhoods. The neighborhood zone that donates the most goods, in terms of pounds, will win bragging rights for being an outstanding community helper.

Atlanta Ballet Performs “The Nutcracker”

Atlanta Ballet will make its long-awaited return to the stage Dec. 4-29 as the company presents Yuri Possokhov’s “The Nutcracker.” The production features larger-than-life sets and bold costumes, along will video projections created by a world-class team. Atlanta Ballet will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Avondale Estates Chanukah Celebration and Menorah Lighting

Chabad Decatur and the city of Avondale Estates will hold a Chanukah celebration and menorah lighting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Dewey Brown Plaza, 21 N. Avondale Plaza. Attendees will celebrate the Festival of Lights with an evening of food and drinks, activities for the kids and music.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout November and December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

Decatur Tree Lighting

The city of Decatur will hold its tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the east entrance of the Decatur MARTA station on Church Street. Attendees can enjoy holiday carols, hot cocoa and “snow.” Santa will flip the switch to light the tree at 7 p.m. sharp. This year, Santa’s elf will light a second tree at the same time on the lawn of the First Christian Church of Decatur, 601 W. Ponce de Leon Ave.

Cooke Noontime Chamber Music Concert Series

This season of the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta’s Cooke Noontime Chamber Music Concert Series will feature Rachelle McCabe, internationally acclaimed pianist and director of Corvallis-OSU Piano International and its Steinway Series. The concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at noon at Ackerman Hall in the Michael C. Carlos Museum, 571 S. Kilgo Circle. McCabe will perform the music of Bach, Chopin, Sibelius, and Debussy. Registration is required to attend and masks will be required.

Clarkston Holiday Festival

The city of Clarkston is hosting a holiday festival on Friday, Dec. 3, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Milam Park. The festival will include music, cookies, a hot chocolate bar, a holiday raffle, a kids train ride, and a holiday arts and crafts workshop. The annual tree lighting will follow at 6 p.m. at the Clarkston Woman’s Club.

First Friday at rek Gallery in Tucker

The First Friday at rek Gallery will feature live music by The BorderCollie on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the rek Gallery, 3383 Lawrenceville Highway. The band will perform nontraditional Irish and Scottish seasonal and holiday music. Admission is free and light refreshments will be available. The November/December Featured Artist at the gallery is South Carolina artist Jeff Rivers. He explorations of Black home life capture audiences with the combination of color, texture and simple design. Rivers uses multimedia layering of images to create evocative images of African American home life and the impact of the individual identity on the collective Black consciousness and culture.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Avondale Estates Winter Wanderland

Experience the magic of the holidays in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-6 p.m. during Winter Wanderland. Olaf, Elsa, Santa, and other holiday characters will be available to take pictures with attendees. Visitors are encouraged to shop at the multiple artist markets, stroll the Dale Ale Trail, and celebrate with crafts, food specials and live music.

Stone Mountain Christmas Parade

The city of Stone Mountain is hosting a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the municipal parking lot at 922 Main Street. The event will feature food, vendors, fireworks and more. Parking and entry to the event is free.

Tucker Community Singers Holiday Concert

Join choral director, Ann Edmondson, and the Tucker Community Singers for a free holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 Lavista Road in Tucker. The choir will perform traditional Christmas songs and Broadway tunes during the family-friendly concert. Three members of the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will also accompany the choir on several songs. Doors open 15 minutes before the each show. Space is limited to 100 attendees and tickets are required.

The Neon Queen at 37 Main

The Neon Queen will hit the stage on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. at 37 Main in Avondale Estates, 106 N Avondale Road. The Neon Queen’s high-energy show covers ABBA’s greatest hits with an 80’s synth-pop twist, bright lights, surprising modern pop mashups and powerful female-fronted vocals.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce. For more information, click here. Decatur Menorah Lighting Celebrate Chanukah with Chabad Intown on Sunday Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. on the Decatur Square with the annual menorah lighting. Enjoy music, entertainment, Dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes, crafts for the kids and more. For more information, click here. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical This holiday season, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will take the stage at Fox Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The musical is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports the audience to the North Pole to see a glimpse of the magical lives of Santa’s Scout Elves. Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season. Masks and tickets are required to attend. For more information, click here. Upcoming Local Government Meetings The Decatur School Board will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Avenue. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

The Clarkston City Council meets for a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Clarkston City Hall, 1055 Rowland Street. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.