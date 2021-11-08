What’s happening this week: housing affordability event, tribute band performances, tree walk

Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the housing affordability event hosted by the city of Decatur, tribute band performances at 37 Main Avondale Estates, and a tree walk at Woodlands Garden. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

After the municipal elections last week, two races are going to runoff election that will be on Nov. 30. In Tucker, Imani Barnes and Cara Schroeder are in the runoff for the City Council District 2, Post 1 seat.

In Atlanta, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney are in the runoff for the District 5 seat. The candidates will participate in a forum on the Decaturish Twitch show on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m. To view the Decaturish Twitch channel, click here.

Editor’s note: Decaturish and the Tucker Observer have published an Elections Guide, a 76-page e-edition featuring Q&As with nearly every candidate running in our communities. To see it, click here. This special e-edition features candidates running for public office in Decatur, Avondale Estates, Atlanta City Council District 5, Clarkston Tucker and Stone Mountain. There is a PDF version of this, which you can see by clicking here, but due to the format of this e-edition, we strongly encourage you to use the e-reader version.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Christmas Town, named after the fictional town in the 1964 stop-motion production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be set up at the Center for Puppetry Arts this holiday season. It will include a special exhibition, live performance, and hands-on workshop. The exhibition will offer guests a glimpse into the history behind the creation of Rudolph while the performance and puppet-making workshop bring these iconic seasonal figures to life. Christmas Town is sponsored by WarnerMedia. The exhibition opens with a member-only VIP reception on Thusday, Nov. 11. The exhibtion will be on display until Jan. 2, 2022. Christmas Town festivities continue on Nov. 20 as the center hosts a Yukon Cornelius Look-Alike Extravaganza.

For more information, click here.

Outside the Lines exhibit at High Museum of Art

Over the summer, High Museum of Art debuted the “Outside the Lines” exhibit, an immersive maze of accessible, sensory environments by Bryony Roberts Studio. The installation continues’s the museum’s multiyear series of inclusive and inviting projects to activate its outdoor space and encourage community engagement. “Outside the Lines” came out of conversations between Bryony Roberts and self-advocates with disabilities and their allies throughout Atlanta, with the goal of creating a space that is engaging for everyone. It provides an accessible and playful environment for those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, supporting discovery and social connection.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Elementary School Foundation Poinsettia Sale

The Avondale Elementary School Foundation is hosing its poinsettia sale and orders should be placed by Friday, Nov. 26, for red or white 6.5-inch poinsettias for $15 each. Drive-through pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beth Breit Gym at the school. The proceeds will go toward teacher grants for classroom needs and activities, staff and teacher appreciation, and opportunities for AES students.

For more information, click here.

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout November and December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

For more information, click here.

Tyke Hikes at Woodlands Garden: Seeds, Trees and Acorn Cookies

Tyke Hikes at Woodlands Garden will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the garden, 932 Scott Boulevard. Tyke Hikes are designed for the developmental needs of two to five-year-olds. The kids explore the outdoors for 75 minutes and are introduced to the cool aspects of Woodlands with a mini hike, craft or STEAM activity, story time and have fun in nature. On Thursday, the tiny hikers will examine seeds and make sensory acorn cookies for the squirrels.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Housing Affordability Virtual Event

The city of Decatur will host three discussions focused on the missing middle housing policy to inform final policy recommendations. Each session will have a panel discussion before entering into participant breakout rooms for further conversations, followed by a Q&A. Another discussion will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information, click here.

Ink on Paper: Surface, Discover and Transformation

Agnes Scott College Professor Anne Beidler, the 2021 Gladden Award recipient, presents “In on Paper: Surface, Discovery and Transformation” on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Frannie Graves Auditorium, Campbell Hall, Agnes Scott College, 141 E. College Ave. Beidler will hold a public lecture where she will explore the concept of the intimate visual conversation between the artist and the viewer.

For more information, click here.

Wildstreet with Shotgun Superstars at 37 Main

Wildstreet will perform on Thursday, Nov. 11, with Shotgun Superstars at 8 p.m. at 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road. Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band released their latest single, “Born To Be,” on Feb. 21. Shotgun Superstars cover 80s hits.

For more information, click here.

Free Fridays at the Michael C. Carlos Museum

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the Carlos Museum is offering free admission on select Fridays this month. The community can visit free of charge on Nov. 12, and 19. Visitors will be able to experience all the permanent collection galleries as well as special exhibitions including Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, featuring mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by two leading Indigenous contemporary artists, and Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography. Masks will be required in accordance with Emory University’s Visitor Policy.

For more information, click here.

Fernbank After Dark: Makers and Shakers

On the second Friday of each month, Fernbank After Dark offers a variety of unique and socially distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live music, full bars, tapas menus and science demonstrations. Each month highlights a different science theme and features a variety of immersive programming. On Friday, Nov. 12, from 7-11 p.m. join the museum for an evening filled with tinkering and a bit of drinking. There will be live music by Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband.

For more information, click here.

Violinist Geneva Lewis at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts

New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis will peform on Friday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University, 1700 North Decatur Road. Lewis has forged a reputation as a musician of consummate artistry whose perfomances speak from and to the heart. She will perform wil pianist Chenny Ga, an internationally active performer and teacher who has performed professionally in 11 contries on three continents. The evening’s program, “Homage to the Blues” celebrates the Blues through the lenses of very differing composers, including David N. Baker, William Grant Still, George Gershwin, Claude Debussy, and Maurice Ravel.

For more information, click here.

Guns 4 Roses at 37 Main

Guns 4 Roses will perform on Friday, Nov. 12, at 9: 30 p.m. at 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road. Guns 4 Roses recreates the Guns N Roses rock and roll experience of long hair, leather pants, sunglasses, bandanas, top hats and Les Pauls. The band will play fan favorites from “Welcome to the Jungle” to “November Rain” and everything in between, putting on a full stage production.

For more information, click here.

Volunteer Opportunity at Legacy Park

Trees Atlanta’s Forest Restoration team has received a five-year contract from the city to remove and mitigate invasive plant species throughout Legacy Park. Volunteers are encouraged to join the next session on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m to noon. These invasives, including a variety of non-native species such as kudzu, English ivy, Bradford pear, and wisteria, dominate the forest and out-compete the species that create a native forest canopy and sustainable home for wildlife. Trees Atlanta will be hosting a series of monthly volunteer work days at Legacy Park.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Fall Tree Walk with Jamie Blackburn at Woodlands Garden

Tree expert Jamie Blackburn is leading a tree walk on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10-11 a.m. at Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Boulevard. Participants will stroll around the Woodlands’ new corner planting as well as walk through the woods on the trails with an emphasis on great trees and shrubs for fall color appeal.

For more information, click here.

Clarkston Food Drive-Thru Distribution

The city of Clarkston is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahoe Village Shopping Center, 4604 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. In partnership with Lions of Georgia, Community Teen Coalition and Anthem, the city will give out fresh produce, Halal meat and personal items throughout the remainder of the year. Food boxes will also be delivered to some local apartment complexes in an effort to accommodate the whole community.

For more information, click here.

Pints and PAWS for a Cause

PAWS Atlanta is hosting Pints and PAWS for a Cause on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Beer Growler, 38 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. The event is from noon to 9 p.m. and adoptable PAWS dogs will be there from noon to 4 p.m. There will be local pet vendors onsite, an art market, food, music, giveaways and more going on the whole day. PAWS will receive a portion of proceeds from this event.

For more information, click here.

Yoga in the Park

Decatur resident Robin Doyon is leading a free community yoga class on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The class will be held behind Sam Bell Cottage on the park’s north side. The class will feature traditional yoga postures at an entry level with a focus on centering, breath, flexibility, and strength. There’ll be time to explore the postures, to hear the cues, and to feel them in your body. Ideal for beginners or those with an existing practice returning from an injury. Participants should bring a yoga mat.

Campfire and Cocktails in Tucker

Tucker Parks and Recreation is hosting Campfire and Cocktails on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at the peach pit at Kelly Cofer Park, 4259 N. Park Drive. The community is encouraged to attend the free family event and enjoy s’mores, hot dogs and a signature fall cocktail sponsored by Local 7 and Ford’s BBQ. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair so they can relax with live music by the fire pit.

For more information, click here.

84 (the Van Halen Tribute) at 37 Main

Van Halen Tribute band 84 will perform on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 9:30 p.m. at 37 Main Avondale Estates, 106 N. Avondale Road. Faithfully recreating the sound, look, and energy of the original Van Halen lineup, 84 brings an authentic, passion-filled show. The band covers material from the original self-titled album Van Halen (1978) through their most popular album, 1984.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce. For more information, click here. Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Tucker City Council meets on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV. The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza. The Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. The meeting will also be available via Zoom. The Decatur Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom. The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The Decatur Downtown Development Authority meets on Friday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street. The Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Decatur Public Works building, 2635 Talley Street.