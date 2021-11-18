Winter Wanderland, Christmas tour of lights coming to Avondale Estates in December

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Holiday events are returning to Avondale Estates this year, including Winter Wanderland and the Christmas tour of lights.

The Avondale Elementary School Education Foundation is currently selling poinsettias and orders should be placed by Friday, Nov. 26, for red or white 6.5-inch poinsettias for $15 each.

Drive-through pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beth Breit Gym at the school. The proceeds will go toward teacher grants for classroom needs and activities, staff and teacher appreciation, and opportunities for AES students.

The city will host the annual Christmas tree lighting on Monday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. and the Menorah lighting on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.

Winter Wanderland is also returning on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-6 p.m. Discover seasonal character encounters, and shop specials, crafts treats, food and fun at participating locations.

Banjo Coffee will have an ugly sweater cookie decorating station and hot chocolate will be available. Customers will also get 10% off their drink order.

Patrons can take a picture with Santa at The Lost Druid from 1-4 p.m. The brewery will also release a festive beer. Releash Atlanta will be on site with dogs and puppies who will be ready for adoption.

Little Tree Art Studios will have their art studios open, as well as a DJ dance lounge, a holiday gift market and the return of the artbominable snowman.

Guests will be able to meet a snowman at Garage Door Studio from 205 p.m. and P’s in the Pod will have an ornament craft station.

The Christmas tour of lights is returning to Avondale Estates this holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Organizers hope everyone in the city will decorate the outside of their homes, as well as the trees in the verge, will a lot of lights. They also hope residents will add Santa somewhere in their decor to add a little interest for the children in the community, so they can play “Where’s Santa?” as they ride through the city, according to the tour of lights website.

Ten to 12 homes will be featured with their over-the-top decorations, as well as other homes in the city, the central business district and the plazas around Avondale.

Other ideas include Santa and Ms. Claus, food trucks, hot chocolate, musicians, a Winter Walk around the lake, and more.

The holiday market will be available for in-person and online shopping as well, with many long-time vendors who usually have a booth. The market will be open on Dec. 12 from 12-6 p.m. at the Avondale Community Club, 59 Lakeshore Drive.

The holiday market will be small this year, but will have some favorite vendors selling hand-knitted scarves, jewelry, pecans, bird feeders, photography, jams, smoked salmon and ornaments.

Masks will be required and capacity will be limited.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.