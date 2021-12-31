Agnes Scott College will start spring semester virtually

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College has announced plans to start the spring semester virtually due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Emory University also recently announced plans to start the semester virtually.

Here’s the full announcement from Agnes Scott College:

December 31, 2021 (Decatur, Georgia) – Agnes Scott College plans to begin its spring semester as scheduled. The semester will begin with two weeks of virtual learning, January 10-21. In-person classes are currently scheduled to begin on Monday, January 24.

A campus task force will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and recommend adjustments to teaching, learning and working protocols as warranted to ensure the health and safety of the college community.

Residence Hall and Testing Protocols

Students living in residence halls may arrive on campus January 9 or choose a check-in date closer to the currently planned in-person class date (Monday, January 24). Students will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of arrival on campus..

Regular testing for students, faculty and staff will continue for the campus community. Agnes Scott has partnered with Curative to ensure that routine testing is provided on campus.

Campus Dining

Campus dining will be “grab-and-go” for the first two weeks of the semester.

Vaccination Protocols

All students, faculty and staff are required to receive their booster shots as soon as eligible, but no later than January 31, unless granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.