Atlanta elections: Andre Dickens elected mayor, incumbents lose

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta on Nov. 30 elected Andre Dickens to be the city’s next mayor, according to Reporter Newpsapers and Atlanta INtown.

He defeated Atlanta City Councilmember Felicia Moore. Dickens currently represents District 3 on the City Council.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, he’s the chief development officer at TechBridge, has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master’s of Public Administration in Economic Development from Georgia State University.

Locally, Liliana Bakhtiari defeated Mandy Mahoney in the runoff for the Atlanta City Council District 5 seat. Incumbents in Atlanta fared poorly Tuesday.

The current District 5 councilmember, Natalyn Archibong, lost the race for City Council president to Doug Shipman, according to Reporter Newspapers. The paper also reported that incumbent District 4 Councilmember Cleta Winslow lost her seat to Jason Dozier, and District 12 Councilmember Joyce Shepherd lost to Antonio Lewis.

Notably, Kasim Reed – Atlanta’s former mayor – did not make the Nov. 30 runoff election.

To read the full results from Reporter Newspapers, click here.

