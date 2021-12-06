Atlanta Fire Rescue responds to ‘major ammonia leak’ in Edgewood neighborhood

Share

UPDATE: 4:39 p.m. The ammonia leak has been resolved and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

According to WSB-TV, “Officials said the business has moved out of the building and crews were working to remove old ammonia tanks when a valve cracked, leaking 40,000 pounds of the caustic liquid. The eight workers inside were able to evacuated without injuries.” To read the full article from WSB-TV, click here.

Here is our earlier story:

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is responding to a “major ammonia leak” in the Edgewood neighborhood.

The leak appears to involve the Schwan’s company which is located at 285 Mayson Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, though social media gives the address as 1 Lemon Lane. That building has been evacuated and residents nearby are being asked to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order went out around 3:30 p.m.

Here is a social media post from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency with additional information about the shelter-in-place order:

A Wireless Emergency Alert to Shelter in Place has been sent to the immediate area of the ammonia incident at 1 Lemon Lane NE. Those in the area should shelter in place, do not go outdoors. Close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation and HVAC systems, until further notice pic.twitter.com/UZCCUejtQd — Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) December 6, 2021

Arizona Avenue is closed, the Fire Department says.

“Please avoid the intersection of Oakdale and DeKalb Avenue,” the Fire Department said. “Traffic has been blocked off.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, ammonia is a widely-used refrigerant and spills are dangerous.

“Ammonia spills and releases pose a significant threat to workers from skin contact, inhalation, and fire and explosion,” the Labor Department says.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

