Avondale Estates Boy Scout Troop 6 collecting food for DEAM, Toco Hills Community Alliance

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Boy Scout Troop 6 is collecting food for the Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry and Toco Hills Community Alliance. The troop will collect food in half of the city on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and in the remaining areas on Dec. 8, according to an announcement from the city.

Anyone wishing to donate should leave non-perishable food items in boxes or bags on their walkway or porch, and turn on their porch light. The Boy Scouts will pick up donations beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Today, the Scouts will pick up donations on the following streets on Dec. 1:

– Berkeley, north of Wiltshire

– Clarendon Avenue

– Coventry Close

– Dartmouth Avenue

– Exeter Road

– Fairfield Drive

– Kensington Road, west of Stratford Road

– Kingstone Road

– Lakeshore Drive

– Lakeshore Plaza

– Lakeview Place

– South Avondale

– Sussex Road

– Wiltshire Drive, west of Lakeshore Drive

The Scouts will pick up donations from the remaining streets on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

All non-perishable items are appreciated, but these items are especially needed:

– Box cereal (always needed)

– Granola / protein / breakfast bars

– Canned soups with protein (meat, beans)

– Oatmeal/rice

– Canned pork and beans

– Canned spaghetti with meat sauce

– Canned stews

– Canned chili

– Canned tuna or chicken

– Any canned vegetables

