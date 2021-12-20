Avondale Estates City Hall closes temporarily due to COVID-19

Share

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates City Hall is closing temporarily due to a city employee testing positive for COVID-19. The building will be closed until further notice.

During this time, city staff will continue to work remotely. The City Commission will still hold its regular meeting tonight, however the meeting will only take place via Zoom, according to a press release from the city.

City staff will be following the recommended quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A date has not been set for when City Hall will reopen, and the process for reopening will be determined at a later time.

“Unfortunately, we had a staff member test positive. In order to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public, City Hall will be closed temporarily,” City Manager Patrick Bryant said.