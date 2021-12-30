Avondale Estates employees will work remotely for two weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates plans to shut down city hall for two weeks to “mitigate exposure to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus to residents, staff and others.”

City Hall will be closed and staff will work remotely starting Dec. 30 through Jan. 14.

The city announced other measures intended to reduce the spread of the virus:

– Public, in-person attendance at all meetings during this time is suspended. All public meetings of boards, commissions and committees, including the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, will be available virtually, allowing interested parties to participate without attending in person. Zoom login information will be listed under calendar events on the City’s website. – The Municipal Court will be suspended during this time frame. Please find information about contacting the court here. – The City is suspending back door sanitation collection. All residents and businesses are asked to move garbage containers to the curb on scheduled sanitation collection days. In instances where someone is physically unable to perform these tasks, he or she may apply for a special assistance waiver. – Public Works will go back to staggered work crews and will be working at a lower capacity. Yard wastes will not be picked up at this time. – Christmas trees will not be picked up from the curb during this time. Public works will resume collecting them after Jan. 14. Residents may take their Christmas trees to the old compost area by the lake, near Wiltshire Drive and Berkely Road. – Recycling will continue to be picked up as scheduled by the City’s contractor.

“We remain committed to the City’s well-being and safety and will reevaluate the situation at the end of this period,” the city’s announcement says. “Thank you for your continued cooperation and support of the City of Avondale Estates.”

According to the CDC, Fulton and DeKalb counties remain areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. In Fulton County, the two-week average number of cases per 100,000 people is 1,469 and the positivity rate is 25% as of Dec. 29. In DeKalb County, the two-week average number of cases per 100,000 people is 1,004 and the positivity rate is 23.6% as of Dec. 29.

Based on the latest data and recommendations from health professionals, Atlanta has moved to the red zone, and last week the mayor reinstated the indoor mask mandate.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

