Avondale Estates Police investigate armed kidnapping, provide few details

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Police Department is investigating a Dec. 24 armed kidnapping of two people, but the city has declined to provide many details about the incident.

“In order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any additional information at this time,” a spokesperson for the city said.

The city says it does not believe the incident is connected to an armed kidnapping that occurred in Decatur on Dec. 30.

“Based on the Avondale Estates Police Departments’ initial investigation and what they have learned of today’s kidnapping in Decatur, the AEPD does not see any evidence that the two incidents are related,” the city’s spokesperson said.

The Dec. 24 incident happened around 3 p.m. at a residence on Stratford Green. Two people were kidnapped at gunpoint.

“The victims are safe and unharmed,” the city’s spokesperson said. “The suspect and one victim left the jurisdiction of the city and traveled to undisclosed locations in unincorporated DeKalb and the City of Atlanta. Avondale Estates Police Department is working on the investigation in conjunction with the Atlanta City PD and the DeKalb County PD.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.