Biz bits: Puppetry Arts announces new board members, Alair Homes Decatur wins awards

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

– Center for Puppetry Arts has announced the election of three new board members.

Ryan Dixon, John Tester and Larry Mark will serve on the board of directors.

“We are so excited to welcome friends of the Center to our Board of Directors. John, Larry and Ryan each bring unique business acumen that will further enhance the innovative leadership and counsel we receive from existing Directors. As leaders in their own companies, each will provide valuable counsel to me as we continue to imagine the Center’s future,” said Elizabeth Schiavo, executive director at the Center for Puppetry Arts.

Here’s the full statement:

ATLANTA (November 15, 2021) – The Center for Puppetry Arts is pleased to announce the election of Ryan Dixon (Fifth Third Bank), Larry Mark (The Coca-Cola Company) and John Tester (Acuity Brands) to its Board of Directors. “We are so excited to welcome friends of the Center to our Board of Directors. John, Larry and Ryan each bring unique business acumen that will further enhance the innovative leadership and counsel we receive from existing Directors. As leaders in their own companies, each will provide valuable counsel to me as we continue to imagine the Center’s future,” said Elizabeth Schiavo, Executive Director. Ryan Dixon has 13+ years of commercial and corporate banking experience, all with Fifth Third Bank. Starting at headquarters in Cincinnati, Dixon was formally credit trained before moving with the Bank to South Florida to help with the real estate portfolio coming out of the 2008 financial crisis. Dixon moved to Atlanta in 2016 and now supports a portfolio of middle market businesses with their capital needs. Dixon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a Master’s in Business Administration from Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business. He resides in Dunwoody, GA with his wife Shannon, and their two sons, Jacob and Caleb. Larry M. Mark is Vice President of Global Finance Operations for The Coca-Cola Company. In this role, Mark provides financial and analytical support to the President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his current role, Mark served as Vice President and Controller for the company. Mark joined the company in 1991 in the audit department. His career in finance at Coca-Cola includes serving as Deputy Controller; CFO for Coca-Cola North America; CFO for Coca-Cola Europe and Vice President of Finance for North America’s Foodservice and Hospitality Division. He also worked as the company’s Director of Investor Relations. Before joining Coca-Cola, Mark was an Audit Senior Manager with PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Southwest Texas State University, an MBA from Emory University and was previously a Certified Public Accountant. John Tester is the Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer at Acuity Brands. With over 17 years of experience serving multinational manufacturing companies and clients, Tester has worked with a number of public and private companies, both domestically and internationally, in the Fortune 500 and Forbes Largest Private Companies List. Previously, he served as the CAO of Delta Apparel, Inc. Prior to that, John was a Senior Manager at EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young. Tester holds a Master of Accountancy degree from UGA’s Terry College of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. John resides in Atlanta, GA with his partner, Joe Brooks.

Cyber Monday Deal: This week, Decaturish will be offering yearly subscriptions for $30. Our normal price for a yearly subscription is $60.

Paying supporters get our monthly e-edition (delivered on the first of every month), access to our private communications channels on Slack and Facebook, free tickets to local events and exclusive deals from businesses that support us. More importantly, you’ll be paying to support the community news you enjoy every day. There are two ways to sign up. To sign up via PayPal, click here. You can also support us on Venmo: @Decaturish. Please note: If you’re signing up with Venmo, PLEASE include your preferred email address.

– Alair Homes Decatur won the majority of the Contractor of the Year awards at the 29th annual National Association of the Remodeling Industry Atlanta awards banquet.

Alair Decatur, an Alair Homes North Georgia partner, won top honors in the following categories:

– Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration $250,000 and Over Entire House $250,000-$500,000

– Residential Interior Element Under $30,000

– Residential Interior Element $30,000 and Over

– Residential Interior $100,000 – $250,000 (first-place tie: Alair Marietta and Alair Decatur)

– Residential Interior $250,002 – $500,000

– Residential Bath $50,001-$75,000

Alair Homes North Georgia has a strong history of NARI support and involvement. For a list of all 2021 award winners, visit www.nariatlanta.org/news/2021-coty-award-winners.

– Atlanta area homes are continuing to sell for more and twice as fast as in 2020.

High demand and limited supply has driven growth. The average sold price in metro Atlanta in the first nine months of the year was 19% higher than 2020. In 2021, the average price per square foot of homes sold also grew by 19%.

In addition to the price growth, some of the findings include:

– Increases in the number of homes sold

– A 50% decline in average days on the market

– Strong rebound for the luxury housing market

The number of homes sold January to September in metro Atlanta increased 8% compared to last year.

Here’s the full statement from Harry Norman Realtors:

ATLANTA: The strength of the Atlanta housing market continues to create headlines. Just recently a Morningside bungalow sold in only 4 days, for $150,000 over asking price and a home in Milton sold in 4 days for more than $75,000 over the asking price. Welcome to the residential real estate landscape of 2021. With high demand and limited supply, it is no surprise that the average sales price reflects demand-driven growth. The average sold price in metro Atlanta in the first nine months of 2021 was 19% higher than the same nine months of 2020. Sometimes big homes can drive up average prices, however, in 2021 the average price per square foot of homes sold also grew by 19%. Regardless of the size of the home, the value growth was notable. “We regularly look at market performance month-to-month, or quarter-to-quarter, for short-term sales trends,” said Luke Trigwell, Harry Norman, REALTORS® Vice President of Marketing. “As 2021 rounds out there is also interest in the year over year and after looking at the first nine months (Jan-Sep 2021) it reveals the long-term trends which showed that the Atlanta market consistently climbed, and continues to climb, to new heights.” In addition to the price growth some of the findings include: – Increases in the number of homes sold – 50% decline in average days on market – Strong rebound for the luxury housing market The number of homes sold January to September in metro Atlanta increased 8% compared to last year. While it’s true more transactions took place at the lower end of the market, due to profound inventory shortages in that price range, the greatest percentage growth in unit sales came at the higher end where homes exceed $1M. The number of homes sold over $1M increased by an astonishing 79% compared to the same period in 2020. The luxury real estate market was quick to pause when the pandemic hit in 2020. And while it was a slower comeback, the market came back fast and strong. This bounce back contributed to the significant annual growth of $1M+ home sales we saw from January to September of 2021. Homes continue to sell fast! In fact, the year-to-date average days on market is half that of last year. January to September saw a market-wide average of only 22 days on market compared to 43 days last year, which is still low based on the 60-day benchmark that is historically considered balanced. For high-demand areas and price points, even 22 days felt like a long sales period as numerous homes went under contract within 24 hours, and that’s before a sign even went in the yard! If you would like to understand more about the housing market, Harry Norman, REALTORS® recently published a Year-To-Date Market Update. This report looks at different areas and drills down the metrics by price point. Enjoy this industry-leading report and more on the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Insights Hub (www.harrynorman.com/insights) . To see some of the incredible inventory hitting the market, click below: 335 Bella Lago Cove: Built in 2005, is one of the most unique homes to hit the market this year. The property’s winding private driveway leads to a new equestrian barn with riding arena and ends at the 13,000 square feet, six-bedroom, five full bath and three half bath, French country home overlooking Lake Nottely. This equestrian lakefront property is located in the North Georgia Mountains just two hours north of Atlanta in the quaint town of Blairsville. The 65-acre estate is fenced and gated with open pasture, riding trails throughout, orchards with fruit trees, wooded areas as well as several private ponds and pristine lakefront views. This enormous and luxurious property has incredible commercial potential – the serene views and open spaces would be perfect for weddings, celebrations and corporate retreats. The two-story family room features a fireplace and fabulous mountain and lake views as far as the eye can see. The well-appointed chef’s kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and access to the enclosed glass terrace, open veranda and sunny solarium. With beautifully crafted wood trim throughout and many smart home features, a convenient elevator allows owners and guests to easily move to all floors. From the grand foyer, there is a private study with a coffered ceiling, a banquet-sized dining room, two powder rooms and a large guest suite with a private porch. The impressive vaulted great room can accommodate large gatherings for entertaining and has a convenient bar/kitchen area. There are two large garages for parking up to four cars for owners and their guests. At the lakefront, it’s easy to enjoy time on the dock or head out on the water for some sun, fishing, or cruising the water. 8 Woodlawn Drive NE: This on-the-market gated estate in Marietta will have guests feeling like they just stepped foot in Charleston. At 11,335 square feet, 8 Woodlawn Dr NE is a five-bedroom/seven-full bath/two-half bath Southern dreamhouse with plenty of room for entertaining. The property’s inviting exterior hosts gardens full of greenery and colorful flowers, complemented with a traditional white-columned brick porch. The classic Charleston-style porches in the front and back of house showcase the 1.35-acre landscape. The interior provides equally as much warmth with plenty of living spaces, including a wine cellar, private office, library, in-law suite and fitness room. The two-story great room, formal dining room and family room provide more than enough space for large family gatherings and parties with friends. The indoor chef’s kitchen, yes there’s an outdoor one too, is complete with a breakfast nook. Outside the home is a grill connoisseur’s dream. The screened porch with fireplace features an outdoor kitchen including a gas grill. Additional porches and decks line the back of house, overlooking the saltwater pool, garden, and cabana in the backyard. To view the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Year-To-Date Market Update visit the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Insights Hub (www.harrynorman.com/insights) . For more information on these luxurious properties and for interviews or additional information on Harry Norman please contact Tara Murphy at [email protected]

– Acrytech Sports Surfaces has promoted Brad Carroll to president.

Caldwell Robinson will continue to serve as the chief financial officer of the sports surfaces paint and coating systems manufacturer.

“The change is about putting the right people in the right positions, making use of everyone’s best skills,” Robinson said. “We want to maximize our potential market penetration, improve oversight and management of our business and create an environment that promotes long-term, consistent financial performance.”

In his new role, Carroll will handle the daily operations and focus on streamlining operations with the goal of becoming a more productive and efficient organization. He joined the company in 2018 as a national sales manager and was promoted to vice president in December 2019.

Acrytech is a sponsor and active member of the American Sports Builder Association and will be exhibiting at the 2021 Technical Meeting in Orlando, Florida in early December.