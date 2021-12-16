Biz bits: Scottdale Early Learning earns high rating, Thimble providing education materials to APS

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

— Scottdale Early Learning has received three stars, the highest rating possible, form Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Georgia DECAL evaluates child care facilities to determine whether they meet or exceed state requirements. The rankings of one, two, or three starts are available to parents seeking to choose child care and early educational opportunities for their children, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled that our historic location at 479 Warren Ave. in Scottdale, has received this high honor from the State of Georgia,” said Dr. Tyeichia Mason, interim president/CEO of Scottdale Early Learning. “Research shows that the quality of care children receive in their child care and early educational settings dramatically affects their physical, mental and academic development. This honor is especially rewarding to our team, who worked tirelessly to implement safe and creative ways to support our parents and children during the COVID pandemic, including creating innovative Parents as Teachers virtual classrooms to help the families we serve stay up-to-date with community resources and educational activities.”

— STEM-based education company Thimble has announced a new $1 million contract with Atlanta Public Schools for educational kits and online learning resources focused on career-based and technical learning.

Here’s the full announcement:

Atlanta, GA — The STEM-based education company Thimble announced a new contract with Atlanta Public Schools (APS) this fall. The one-million-dollar contract will last for three years, with an additional two years available as an option for the school system at the end of the term. Thimble will be providing educational kits and online learning resources to APS’ students and teachers focused on career based and technical learning. With more than 55,000 students across the district, this partnership has the potential to create a significant impact across the region. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide our services and products to the public school system in Atlanta, and also to productively engage with the local community,” said Oscar Pedroso, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thimble. “We are looking forward to a great partnership aimed at bringing valuable engineering and technology education to students across the district.”