Biz bits: Scottdale Early Learning earns high rating, Thimble providing education materials to APS

Biz bits: Scottdale Early Learning earns high rating, Thimble providing education materials to APSScottdale Early Learning teacher Erica Hampton-Mattox works with SEL students. Photo courtesy of Scottdale Early Learning Center.
Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.
— Scottdale Early Learning has received three stars, the highest rating possible, form Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Georgia DECAL evaluates child care facilities to determine whether they meet or exceed state requirements. The rankings of one, two, or three starts are available to parents seeking to choose child care and early educational opportunities for their children, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled that our historic location at 479 Warren Ave. in Scottdale, has received this high honor from the State of Georgia,” said Dr. Tyeichia Mason, interim president/CEO of Scottdale Early Learning. “Research shows that the quality of care children receive in their child care and early educational settings dramatically affects their physical, mental and academic development. This honor is especially rewarding to our team, who worked tirelessly to implement safe and creative ways to support our parents and children during the COVID pandemic, including creating innovative Parents as Teachers virtual classrooms to help the families we serve stay up-to-date with community resources and educational activities.”
— STEM-based education company Thimble has announced a new $1 million contract with Atlanta Public Schools for educational kits and online learning resources focused on career-based and technical learning.
Here’s the full announcement:
Atlanta, GA — The STEM-based education company Thimble announced a new contract with Atlanta Public Schools (APS) this fall. The one-million-dollar contract will last for three years, with an additional two years available as an option for the school system at the end of the term.
Thimble will be providing educational kits and online learning resources to APS’ students and teachers focused on career based and technical learning. With more than 55,000 students across the district, this partnership has the potential to create a significant impact across the region.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide our services and products to the public school system in Atlanta, and also to productively engage with the local community,” said Oscar Pedroso, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thimble. “We are looking forward to a great partnership aimed at bringing valuable engineering and technology education to students across the district.”
In addition to providing its kits and resources to APS, the company will be actively engaging and establishing personal relationships with schools across Atlanta to better serve the community.
Atlanta is just one of the 18 school districts across the nation with whom Thimble has won contracts. As the partnership with APS develops, Thimble will be continuously updating and enhancing the programs offered to fit the district’s
unique needs.
Whether at-home or physically in the schools, the rise in demand for quality STEM education programs has created an entire science kit industry. Thimble strives to deliver tools and programs that are carefully designed and curated to meet the needs of individual students, helping them chart a course for their future.
— Future Successors, a non-profit focused on college and career readiness, brought 20 students to the Atlanta Symphony on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The trip was part of the organization’s efforts to bring awareness and opportunities to Title I high school students, according to an announcement.
Future Successors often takes students on college trips and hosts meetings between students and local business leaders. Future Successors is led by Niki Watson, a Georgia native who worked for the U.S. State Department under the late Colin Powell. Her organization received a $10,000 grant from VELA Education Fund to support this program.
— Chai Pani Decatur has debuted a new lunch buffet, which is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day, except Tuesdays.
The buffet features items from the new menu as well as beloved Chai Pani classics like kale pakoras.
Selections will rotate on weekdays and be expanded on weekends. The full menu will not be served at lunch and only the buffet will be offered, which includes hot chai. Select bar items are available for purchase. Lunch buffet takeout will be available as well.
