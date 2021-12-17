Body found in Oakhurst, cause of death undetermined

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Dec. 16 responded to a report of a body found in the Oakhurst community.

Police responded to the 600 block of East Lake Drive around 2:08 p.m.

“Officers located an adult male, laying on the ground behind a business at this location,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The male was clearly deceased and did not appear to have any immediate signs of trauma to his body. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to take possession of the body and will conduct an autopsy at a later date to determine the cause of death.”

