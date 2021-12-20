Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Settle in for a disruptive holiday season. COVID-19 cases are on the rise, fueled by both the Delta and Omicron variants, and it’s having ripple effects across the country and here at home.

Reporter Newspapers notes CNN has closed its offices, Sunday night’s Hawk’s game was postponed and the restaurant industry is taking a hit, too.

“Ticonderoga Club, Juniper Cafe, 8Arm, Supremo, Lucian Books & Wine, Field Day, A Mano and Bread & Butterfly closed over the weekend due to staff members testing positive for the virus,” Reporter Newspapers says. “In an Instagram post, Old Fourth Ward’s Ticonderoga Club said its entire staff is vaccinated, but team members still tested positive.”

The story says COVID-19 cases have jumped 60 percent in the last 14 days. To read the full story, click here.

Locally, the B Side Decatur restaurant has closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

“It has been brought to our attention that an employee has tested positive for Covid, the employee is experiencing mild symptoms and is vaccinated,” the company said in a Facebook post. “The employee last worked on Wednesday the 15th. We are closing early today to let everyone get tested. We will see you Tuesday!”

Kimball House has temporarily shut down.

“Closed due to COVID,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask and try to stay healthy. We’ll keep you posted on opening. Keep us in your thoughts as the sick staff in on the mend.”

Scout Restaurant in Oakhurst is also temporarily closed.

“Scout will be closed today after learning this morning that one of our team members has tested positive for Covid-19,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Dec. 19. “We apologize for any inconvenience. As always, the safety of our staff and guests is our top priority. In order to provide transparency and help everyone to make informed decisions, please be advised that this team member worked Saturday 12/18/2021, and before that on Thursday and Friday of this week. The team member has not exhibited any symptoms. Our entire staff will be tested over the next two days. We are closed Monday and Tuesday. We hope to reopen for Dinner on Wednesday, after a deep clean of the restaurant and pending the results of staff testing. Stay safe and thank you for your patience and understanding. We’ll see you again soon.”

Grindhouse Decatur also announced a COVID-19 related closure.

“Grindhouse Fam: We’ve had a few cases of COVID pop up at #GrindhouseDecatur, so we’re closing our Decatur location today (Monday) for staff testing,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “We plan to have Decatur back to its regularly scheduled programming on Wednesday.”

The surge is disrupting local government. Avondale Estates City Hall announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19.

According to Fox Carolina, “Presbyterian College has postponed Monday’s women’s basketball game against Agnes Scott due to Covid-19 concerns.” The concerns involve the Presbyterian College team.

