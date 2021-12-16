Carlos Museum launching ‘And I Must Scream’ exhibit in January

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will present a thought-provoking exhibition on Jan. 29, 2022. “And I Must Scream” was developed by Dr. Amanda H. Hellman, the museum’s curator of African art. The show will feature photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings and site-specific installations from 10 local, national and international contemporary artists.

Employing monstrous, grotesque and humanoid figures and forms, the exhibit engages five themes — corruption and human rights violation, displacement, environmental destruction, pandemics and renewal, according to a press release.

The work acts as a call-to-action and shows these crises to be urgent and interconnected. The accompanying programming will bring scholars and artists to teach classes, facilitate performances and create new works of art.

“The exhibition seeks out the voices of the artists to explore incomprehensible man-made issues and aims to connect artists from a range of countries. These ten artists’ important work, and the monumental crises their art confronts, bring vital conversations to the forefront in a way only art can,” Hellman said.

Artists featured in the exhibition include: Laeïla Adjovi (Benin/France), Anida Yoeu Ali (Cambodia), Steve Bandoma (DRC), Amie Esslinger (United States), Ganzeer, (Egypt), Cannupa Hanska Luger (United States- Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, Lakota), Thameur Mejri (Tunisia), Kahn & Selesnick (US & UK), and Yinka Shonibare (UK), and Fabrice Monteiro (Benin/Belgium). The exhibition closes on May 15, 2022.

