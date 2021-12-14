City of Decatur hosting electronics, styrofoam recycling event on Saturday

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is partnering with DART Container Corporation to host the semi-annual electronics and styrofoam recycling event on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Decatur Public Works building, 2635 Talley Street.

DART will accept most electronics, but cannot recycle microwave ovens, furniture, light fixtures, household appliances, lamps and vacuum cleaners. Items that can be recycled include batteries, computers, copiers, digital cameras, DVD players, printer cartridges, printers, radios, phones and more.

To see a full list of what can be recycled, click here.

In order to recycle styrofoam, individuals should make sure it has the “6” symbol on it. The styrofoam should be rinsed, and food service containers should be separated from other foam. Straws, lids, tape, stickers, foam peanuts and insulation material cannot be accepted.

The event is open to all. Recyclables must be dropped off during the event hours. DART nor the city will be able to accept early drop-offs.