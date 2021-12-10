City of Decatur wins award for being a bicycle-friendly city

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Cycle tracks, bike lanes and a generally bike-friendly attitude have earned the city of Decatur kudos from the cycling world.

The League of American Bicyclists recently honored the city with a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community Award, according to a press release from the city of Decatur.

“Decatur joins 497 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone,” the press release from the city says. “The award recognizes Decatur for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.”

According to the press release, more than 850 communities applied for recognition by the Bicycle Friendly Community Program. The award program considers visible things like bike infrastructure. It also takes into account adult and youth bike education, advocacy, and enforcement through the lens of equity. The application process is described as “rigorous” but also educational, giving transportation advocates and cyclists a chance to weigh in about how well the community is doing when it comes to promoting cycling, the press release says.

“Biking has the power to transform our nation economically, environmentally and socially and it’s so important that communities like Decatur have laid the groundwork over several years to make biking a safe, accessible option for all. With many more Americans turning to biking as a fun way to get outdoors and as a necessary transportation option, we must keep the momentum to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone going,” Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in the press release. “This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by City of Decatur and its citizen advocates for better biking. This award round, Decatur joins 57 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities in the movement toward healthier, more sustainable and connected places. As we gear up for what we hope to be a transformational new year for biking investments, we’re grateful that Decatur and communities like it are pedaling alongside us to power the better bicycling movement.”

The five levels of award are diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze with an honorable mention category.

