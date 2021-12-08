Crime reports: Decatur Police arrest man accused of drunkenly cursing Santa at tree lighting event

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have made some notable arrests over the last week.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, police made an arrest at the Decatur Christmas tree lighting on East Court Square. The tree apparently wasn’t the only thing that was lit up that evening. Officers arrested a 37-year-old man who was described as “heavily intoxicated.” According to police, he was “using profanity and verbally assaulting a person dressed as Santa Claus who was present for the Decatur Christmas tree lighting.”

Because the man was swearing in front of kids and in light of his inebriated state, police arrested him on charges of public intoxication, Decatur Police spokesperson Sgt. John Bender said.

In other Decatur crime news:

– Decatur Police on Dec. 7 at 9:45 p.m. were dispatched to East College Avenue and Avery Street responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened at the intersection of East Trinity Place and North McDonough Street.

“The driver of the vehicle that was hit followed the at-fault driver to East College Avenue,” Sgt. Bender said. “Officers spoke with the at-fault driver of the accident and quickly determined he was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol.”

The driver was identified as a 32-year-old man from Atlanta and he was arrested for driving under the influence. The other parties in the crash told police that the man had threatened them and made them fear for their safety following the incident. When the man was in custody, he “became combative and began to kick the windows inside a patrol car,” Bender said. He was charged with DUI, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple assault and destruction of government property.

– On Dec. 6 at 8:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man exposing himself to people in the 400 block of Church Street. Police arrested a 41-year-old Montgomery, Ala. man after he was identified by witnesses. The man initially ran from officers, but they caught up with him in the 100 block of Clairemont Avenue and arrested him. He was charged with public indecency and obstruction of a police officer.

– On Dec. 1, a Decatur Police Officer found a stolen Chevrolet Impala parked at a business in the 900 block of Church Street. While the officer was impounding the vehicle, a woman approached the officer and said she’d borrowed it from a friend. That friend, the registered owner, told police he did indeed lend the vehicle to the woman, but she never brought it back and blocked his calls when he tried to get her to return it. She was arrested on a charge of theft by conversion.

To see our policy on naming crime suspects, click here.

