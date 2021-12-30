Decatur Police respond to kidnapping on North Arcadia Avenue; victim shot in leg

Share

Decatur, GA — At about 8:54 a.m. on Thursday, Decatur Police were notified of a kidnapping that happened within the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

A male suspect approached an adult female and forced into her vehicle at gunpoint. The man ordered the woman to drive to several ATMs in the area and withdraw funds from her account, according to a Facebook post from Decatur Police.

The man had the woman drive to an ATM in the 3400 block of Memorial Drive. At this location, the man shot the victim in the leg. The suspect fled the scene and the woman drove herself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a young Black man, about six feet, one inch tall, wearing all black clothing with a mask and carrying a backpack.

At this time, investigators are actively working the case, collecting evidence and following up on leads. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

