Decatur Police say burglar held woman at gunpoint and fought with her inside her home

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are searching for a man who they allege broke into a woman’s home, held her at gunpoint and fought with her before fleeing the scene.

“On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at approximately 12:20 am, Decatur Police responded to a burglary within the 500 block of Commerce Drive,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The victim reported she noticed an adult male climbing through her downstairs window. The female confronted the suspect as he was climbing into the home. The suspect pointed a handgun at the female and demanded money. A brief struggle ensued and the suspect fled the scene. The victim did not sustain any physical injury during the event. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Great Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

An email sent to a neighborhood association indicated that the incident occurred at condos near the intersection of Commerce Drive and East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police officers were asking residents there if they had any surveillance cameras and if they could share footage with the police department.

