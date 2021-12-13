Decatur School Board to discuss staff compensation, mid-year budget amendment

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur.

The meeting will also be available virtually through Zoom. To attend the meeting via Zoom, click here. To view the meeting agenda, click here.

During the meeting, the School Board will discuss an analysis of staff salary and benefits and how the school system’s total compensation compares to other school districts.

The districts CSD will use for comparison include large and medium-sized districts that may not be directly comparable by enrollment numbers, but are located near CSD and have similar average daily attendance, according to the agenda packet.

As part of the consent items, the School Board will consider a mid-year budget amendment that would increase general fund expenses by $443,000.

The budget amendment includes requesting $75,000 to cover the cost of personal protective equipment supplies for the remainder of the year. The current budget did not include funds for additional PPE, and the current inventory is dwindling. The request is for adult and youth face masks and filters for about 100 air purifiers.

CSD has also received invoices from the city of Decatur for stormwater drainage. The district is requesting adding $80,000 to the budget to cover the stormwater costs. In total, the school system will pay $160,000 to the city for stormwater drainage for 2020 and 2021, as CSD was not billed for the service last year. The invoice is calculated based on impervious square footage of district properties, according to the agenda packet.

The district is proposing to hire 12 full-time substitutes, one for each elementary school, and two for the middle and high schools. The budget request is for $288,000 to cover the cost with benefits for the substitutes. This expenditure is included in the FY22 budget.

