DeKalb County activates emergency alert system for Omicron variant

DeKalb County, GA — More than 500,000 county residents will soon receive an emergency alert about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday, but we must be vigilant because of the surge in cases fueled by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga.— DeKalb County has activated the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) warning system to alert residents and visitors to the spiking omicron variant of COVID-19 in metro Atlanta. “We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday, but we must be vigilant because of the surge in cases fueled by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. DeKalb will send out email and text messages to the county’s 566,000 CodeRED emergency notification system subscribers. The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) will also transmit a geocoded text message to all residents, visitors and commuters in county’s boundary during the time of the alert. By utilizing IPAWS geocoding technology, all visitors in the county will receive targeted COVID-19 alerts and messages on Dec. 23. This is the fourth time the county has used the emergency notification systems to inform residents and visitors about the pandemic. DeKalb County will urge residents and visitors to protect themselves and others by: – Getting vaccinated. – Wearing a mask in public places. – Practicing social distancing. – Avoiding large gatherings. – Getting tested. Residents are urged to get vaccinated and to get tested if they have any cold symptoms, or believe they may have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19. For testing locations and other COVID-19-related information, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus. To sign up for CodeRED, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/dema/codered.

DeKalb County also has been offering $100 gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations for children age 5 and older.

“DeKalb County Commissioners Ted Terry and Jeff Rader sponsored a vaccination event where 426 adults and children were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services in Atlanta,” the county said in a press release. “Everyone who got vaccinated received a $100 prepaid cash card. DeKalb County is the only county in the state giving $100 to everyone ages 5 and up.”

