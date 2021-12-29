Type to search

DeKalb County distributing 5,000 COVID-19 test kits

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 29, 2021
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will be distributing 5,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

The distribution locations are:

– South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur 30034

– North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur 30033

– Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy., Atlanta 30345

“DeKalb County residents are waiting for hours in long lines to be tested for the COVID-19 virus,” CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release. “This is unacceptable. Our goal is to reduce the frustration and anxiety growing out of the shortage of COVID-19 testing resources and options.”

The press release says residents will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving at-home test kits, and walk-ups are welcome. The number of test kits will be limited to one per person. Distribution will begin at 9:00 am and continue until supplies are exhausted, the press release says.

“This at-home COVID-19 rapid test kit distribution is in partnership with the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and MedCura Health,” the press release says. “For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.”

