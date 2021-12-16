DeKalb County Schools investigates reports of threats at Druid Hills High School

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County Schools confirmed it investigated two separate reported threats against Druid Hills High School.

Students were not in danger, according to the details provided by the district.

“[DeKalb County School District] Public Safety is aware of one social media threat made earlier in the week that was investigated by DCSD Police and determined to be a post not related to the school but passed around to students and teachers by Druid Hills students. Therefore, it was not a credible threat,” the school district said. “The second threat came after a physical altercation that occurred between students. DCSD Police interviewed this student, his parents and conducted a threat assessment, and determined the student does not have access to firearms. The matter was handled in accordance with the district’s student discipline policy.”

Decaturish obtained a letter to parents from the school’s principal about one of the threats. In the letter, Principal Mark Joyner wrote, “Several students and parents notified administration — thank you. We ask that you continue to encourage your children to report any suspicious activity to you and the school, and that you speak to your children about the potential serious consequences that can occur when threats against a school and/or student body are made, even if they are in jest.”

Here is the full letter to parents:

