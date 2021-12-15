DeKalb County Schools will keep mask mandate for remainder of the school year

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District on Dec. 15 announced it is keeping its mask mandate for the rest of the school year.

Here is the full announcement from the school district:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is committed to providing safe learning and working environments for students and staff. The district continues to monitor trends in reported COVID-19 cases, including the recently reported increase in the spread of the Omicron Variant. All staff and students will continue to be required to wear masks within DCSD buildings for the second semester. DCSD continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance and consult with our COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We thank the medical professionals on the committee who have helped the district navigate this global pandemic. Additionally, we value the stakeholder feedback that we have received. The district collected data from a survey on mask-wearing for the second semester from students and staff. Fifty-six percent of the 668 students who responded preferred a mask mandate for all. Out of the 6,000 employees that responded to the survey, 80 percent prefer the mask mandate continues in the second semester. The district will resume its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the new year. Vaccination remains the top strategy for protecting our community. DCSD also encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing, wash their hands and follow the CDC’s mitigation strategies. Please continue to visit our website, www.dekalbschoolsga.org, and your school’s website for the latest information on district news.

