Emory University will require COVID-19 booster shots for students and staff

Atlanta, GA — Emory University will require students and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

President Gregory Fenves on Dec. 16 announced the new vaccine mandate in a letter to the Emory community.

“With the continued spread of COVID-19 across the nation and the emerging Omicron variant, all Emory University students, faculty, and staff will now be required to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for the 2022 spring semester,” he wrote. “The deadline to get your booster is Wednesday, January 19.”

Emory University reports a current vaccination rate of 97 percent for the prior COVID-19 shots.

“The booster is the next step in an evolving public health strategy that has seen us adapt to every new development in the pandemic to continue the learning, teaching, and discovery that define Emory,” he wrote.

Dear Emory Community, I hope your final exams, papers, projects, work, and grading have gone well and you are looking ahead to a restorative holiday season. The university has been closely monitoring increases in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, as well as guidance from the CDC and public health experts. Vaccines are the most powerful tool to protect the health of our community against COVID-19, and recent scientific data overwhelmingly supports the effectiveness of booster shots. With the continued spread of COVID-19 across the nation and the emerging Omicron variant, all Emory University students, faculty, and staff will now be required to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for the 2022 spring semester. The deadline to get your booster is Wednesday, January 19. – Students: Starting Monday, December 20, all Atlanta and Oxford students can upload booster documentation into the Student Health Services Portal. – Faculty and Staff: Starting Thursday, January 6, all faculty and staff members can complete an online form on Emory Forward attesting to their booster status. With more than 97% of students, faculty, and staff currently vaccinated, we have kept our campus healthy. The booster is the next step in an evolving public health strategy that has seen us adapt to every new development in the pandemic to continue the learning, teaching, and discovery that define Emory. Again, the deadline to get your COVID-19 booster and verify your status is Wednesday, January 19. Per CDC guidelines, individuals are eligible to get the booster two months after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those not eligible for the booster by January 19 must receive and report their booster shot within two weeks of becoming eligible. If you have previously received a vaccine exemption, it will be extended for the booster and no further action is necessary at this time. I encourage you to make an appointment for your booster shot during the winter break. There will be significantly less going on at Emory during the coming weeks and my hope is that you can find a good day to get the COVID-19 booster. To learn more about the vaccines and booster shots, please visit Emory Forward. Booster locations and relevant information can be found at vaccines.gov. I know it has taken a lot of effort to get to this point in the pandemic. There were moments that felt like we were nearing the end. The continued uncertainty has caused great fatigue, yet you’ve stepped up to keep the Emory mission going and to make sure our community is healthy and thriving. Thank you for all you’ve done, and continue to do, to help us move forward and excel. My best wishes to you for a joyous and healthy holiday season. Sincerely, Gregory L. Fenves, President

