Greater Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site to open Thursday

Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church will be open on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to meet increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

The Greater Piney Grove testing site, located at 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE in Atlanta, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, according to a press release.

LTS, a contracted laboratory partner with the Georgia Department of Public Health, provides testing services at this location by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Road in Chamblee, will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24.

Normal weekday hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will resume at both locations on Monday, Dec. 27.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website.

