Liliana Bakhtiari elected to Atlanta City Council District 5 seat

Atlanta, GA — Liliana Bakhtiari has been elected to the Atlanta City Council District 5 seat, defeating Mandy Mahoney on Nov. 30. According to the Los Angeles Blade, she is the “first out LGBTQ Muslim elected in the state of Georgia and one of less than five currently serving in the entire country.” “Bakhtiari will also be the only non-binary person currently serving on the city council of a major U.S. city,” the Blade reported. Bakhtiari and Mahoney headed to a runoff after the municipal election on Nov. 2 to replace Natalyn Archibong on the Atlanta City Council. During the municipal elections, if a race for any seat does not result in any single candidate receiving at least 50% plus one vote, the election will go to a runoff, according to the city of Atlanta website. The runoff election was between the two candidates who received the largest number of votes between Fulton and DeKalb Counties. In the general election, Bakhtiari received 49.5% of the vote and Mahoney received 18.26%. Here are the final results from DeKalb County on Nov. 30: Here are the final results from Fulton County on Nov. 30:

Bakhtiari, who has been campaigning for the seat since she nearly beat incumbent Natalyn Archibong four years ago, said, “There are so many people to thank for this transformative journey.”

“Thank you to my family and friends for loving me without condition,” Bakhtiari said. “Thank you to my ride or die campaign team that kept me grounded throughout this entire process. Thank you to our fantastic volunteers who knocked doors, made phone calls, text banked and sign waved. Thank you to our event hosts, endorsers, and donors. Thank you to Councilmember Archibong who served this community tirelessly for 20 years and set such an amazing example for public service, and to the other candidates in the race who consistently pushed me to work harder. Thank you to the community organizers who laid the foundation to make a campaign like this even possible, and for constantly showing up and showing out this entire campaign. And thank you to my neighbors, community, and every voter who came out not just once, but TWICE to get us across the finish line. None of this would be possible without each and every one of you. One person cannot do this alone, and I certainly wouldn’t have been able to achieve our victory last night without the incredible village that I have surrounding me.”

Bakhtiari also outlined some of her goals for the next four years.

“We have our work cut out for us, and I am honored to have the opportunity to address the pressing issues facing our city,” Bakhtiari said. “I am dedicated to fighting for more affordable housing and increased opportunity for our most disenfranchised neighborhoods. I am passionate about supporting our small businesses, our unsheltered population, our seniors, and our working families who help our city run. And I am committed to the fight for sustainable infrastructure updates to make our streets safer and our neighborhoods healthier and more resilient in the face of climate change. These are all big, complex issues, and no one person has the answers. But I look forward to working with ALL of the partners who are already doing the work, and all of those who come to the table as we work to build a better Atlanta together. I am truly humbled by this immense honor, and hope to make Southeast Atlanta proud as our next Councilmember for Atlanta City Council District 5.”

Mahoney served as Atlanta’s first sustainability director under Mayors Shirley Franklin and Kasim Reed. She also worked on developing the Beltline. She ran for the city council to take on local efforts to address issues in public safety, affordable housing, and transportation infrastructure and investment, she said in her candidate Q&A.

On Wednesday, Mahoney congratulated Bakhtiari.

“I hope that you are able to accomplish all the tasks that will help District 5 and Atlanta be better and work better,” Mahoney said in a video posted on Facebook. “Your passion for the city has inspired voters, and I look forward to seeing you do good by all of our neighbors.”

She also thanked those who voted for her and said she is inspired by her supporters.

“I am encouraged by you and most of all, I am committed to you,” Mahoney said. “This is not the end, but merely the beginning of my fight for a better and more sustainable city of Atlanta. I have been moved by the stories I have gathered during my door knocking sessions. I will hold our representative responsible for making the changes promised.”

Here is Bakhtiari’s full statement:

“We did it!!!!! After many months on the campaign trail, we could not be happier with last night’s results. I am incredibly honored to have the trust of over 68% of Southeast Atlanta voters and beyond grateful for the unbelievable community that made all of this possible. I especially want to thank Kristina Brown, Sarah Al-Khayyal, and Patrick Husbands for their tireless work and dedication over the last year. I would be nowhere without them.

“Growing up at my immigrant father’s pharmacy in downtown Atlanta inspired me to dedicate my life to serving our community. As a young adult, personal struggles with housing security and discrimination fueled my drive to address the needs of so many of our neighbors through community organizing and mutual aid. I am incredibly proud to be a product of these experiences— I am an Atlanta native, Southeast Atlanta homeowner, Georgia State graduate, and proven community organizer. And I am honored now to have the opportunity to continue serving this incredible community on Atlanta City Council.

