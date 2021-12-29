No more Pho King around: Vietnamese restaurant closes doors in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — There’s no more Pho King in Decatur.

The Vietnamese restaurant, which has been listed for sale since July 2020 minus the Pho King name, closed recently according to a reader and the website Tomorrow’s News Today. The restaurant opened in May 2019 in the former Taziki’s space on West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

According to the broker for the property, Steven Josovitz, the owner could not find a buyer because of the rent. The Pho King owner gave the keys back to the landlord because they also could no longer afford the rent on the Pho King space.

“For a 3,000 square foot space in Decatur, the rent is $12,500,” he said. “That’s why it sat there. We’ve had amazing interest on this, but with rent that high with that small of a space, nobody would move forward. I will guarantee you once the landlord gets the keys back, they’re not going to be getting twelve five for this anymore.”

The restaurant had been struggling recently. In an October Facebook post, the company said, “Due to shortage staffs. Pho King Decatur will close on Thursday of every week for now until further notice. Thank you for understanding!”

