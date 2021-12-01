(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates Menorah lighting

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Chabad Decatur held its fourth annual Lighting of the Menorah at Dewey Brown Plaza in Avondale Estates on the third day of Chanukah, Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Avondale Estates City Commissioner Lisa Shortell welcomed those in attendance on behalf of the board of mayor and commissioners and the city. City Commissioner Lionel Laratte lit the shamash, the center candle on the menorah. Doughnuts and latkes were served and songs were sung. Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki from Chabad Decatur thanked the city for working so hard to make the event happen.

“Give a round of applause to the city of Avondale, the amazing workers and commissioners. There is no better home than Avondale Estates,” said Rabbi Slavaticki. “We are right now here in the city openly shining the light of Chanukah, shining our personal light and shining the light from one to another.”

Cyber Monday Deal: This week, Decaturish will be offering yearly subscriptions for $30. Our normal price for a yearly subscription is $60.

Paying supporters get our monthly e-edition (delivered on the first of every month), access to our private communications channels on Slack and Facebook, free tickets to local events and exclusive deals from businesses that support us. More importantly, you’ll be paying to support the community news you enjoy every day. There are two ways to sign up. To sign up via PayPal, click here. You can also support us on Venmo: @Decaturish. Please note: If you’re signing up with Venmo, PLEASE include your preferred email address.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.