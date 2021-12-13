(PHOTOS) CSD holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur partnered with the DeKalb County Board of Health to provide the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds during a free vaccination clinic at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10.

Shonda Moore, lead nurse and school health coordinator for City Schools of Decatur said, “We’ve had multiple events with the DeKalb Board of Health to bring awareness and vaccinations into the district and our community. Anyone that wants to come, they are more than welcome.”

Moore said there will be a vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom, 125 Electric Avenue, Decatur 30030. No registration is necessary. Moore added she is also looking to do a blood drive in January.

