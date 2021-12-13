(PHOTOS) CSD holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur partnered with the DeKalb County Board of Health to provide the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 5 to 11-year-olds during a free vaccination clinic at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10.
Shonda Moore, lead nurse and school health coordinator for City Schools of Decatur said, “We’ve had multiple events with the DeKalb Board of Health to bring awareness and vaccinations into the district and our community. Anyone that wants to come, they are more than welcome.”
Moore said there will be a vaccination clinic for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom, 125 Electric Avenue, Decatur 30030. No registration is necessary. Moore added she is also looking to do a blood drive in January.
Six-year-old Eleanor Locke smiles as she sits in the waiting area with Teddy and her mother Leah after receiving the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
RN Elham Roshanravan administers the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to ten-year-old Amari Williams during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eleanor Locke, 6, with her mother Leah by her side on left, receives the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from RN De-Anne Mohammed during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Max Baender (l) with RN Beth Vogel, talks to his daughter Sophia, 7, before she receives the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Murphy Fowler has a Tootsie Pop while she waits for 15 minutes after receiving the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shonda Moore, lead nurse and school health coordinator for City Schools of Decatur offers a Tootsie Pop to Elena Baender, 5, during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Elena Baender talks with nurses after receiving the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
RN De-Anne Mohammed administers the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a 10-year-old child during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Talia Rucks listens to a nurse before receiving the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Luca Goudy, 10, with his father Kevin by his side, watches as RN Beth Vogel puts a bandage on his arm after he received the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
RN Elham Roshanravan administers the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to six-year-old Gabriel Parks during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
RN Elham Roshanravan talks with Gabriel Parks, 6, and his grandmother Eva McMillan before giving Gabriel the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ten-year-old Lila Rogava gives a thumbs up after receiving the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Mariah Cooper holds up the sticker she got after receiving her first dose of pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
RN Eareina Black draws up a dose of pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a free vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds at the City Schools of Decatur Central Office boardroom on Friday, Dec. 10. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.