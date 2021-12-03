(PHOTOS) Decatur Christmas Tree Lighting

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2. Missing this year was the children’s choir, so Santa made quick work of lighting the tree after arriving on the fire department’s mini fire truck. Afterward, the crowd frolicked in fake snow, took pictures in front of the tree and played on the Square.

