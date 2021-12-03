(PHOTOS) Decatur Christmas Tree Lighting

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2. Missing this year was the children’s choir, so Santa made quick work of lighting the tree after arriving on the fire department’s mini fire truck. Afterward, the crowd frolicked in fake snow, took pictures in front of the tree and played on the Square.
Sisters Nya, Harper and Ava stand inside an illuminated ornament decoration on the Square during the annual city of Decatur Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2 Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus arrives at the Square to light the city of Decatur Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People play in the fake snow during the city of Decatur Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People are covered in fake snow during the city of Decatur Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People play in the fake snow during the city of Decatur Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The city of Decatur Christmas tree shines brightly over the Square on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus said he really loved Decatur and reminded children to go to bed on time on Christmas Eve. He was in town to light the city Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa Claus talks to the crowd during the lighting of the city of Decatur Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bennett Stewart checks out the city of Decatur Christmas tree with family friend Sasha Hatfield on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Renfroe Middle School friends Clover Van Matre, 13, Divya Nadella, 12, and Charlotte Dawson, 12, are illuminated by the lights of the city of Decatur Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People hang out on the Square after the lighting of the city of Decatur Christmas tree on Thursday, Dec. 2. Photo by Dean Hesse.
