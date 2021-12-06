(PHOTOS) Decatur Menorah lighting

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Chabad Intown held its annual lighting of the Decatur Menorah on the 8th and final night of Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 5. Latkes and sufganiyot were served, candles and songs sheets were handed out, Jimmy Pyro thrilled the crowd gathered on the Decatur Square with his fire act and Chabad Intown co-founder Dena Schusterman offered words of greeting and gave a history of The Festival of Lights.

City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett and Representative Nikema Williams of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District spoke and joined Chabad Intown’s Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman in the lighting of the menorah. The program’s grand finale was a gelt drop from the Decatur Fire Rescue ladder truck.

