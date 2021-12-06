(PHOTOS) Decatur Menorah lighting

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Chabad Intown held its annual lighting of the Decatur Menorah on the 8th and final night of Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 5. Latkes and sufganiyot were served, candles and songs sheets were handed out, Jimmy Pyro thrilled the crowd gathered on the Decatur Square with his fire act and Chabad Intown co-founder Dena Schusterman offered words of greeting and gave a history of The Festival of Lights.
City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett and Representative Nikema Williams of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District spoke and joined Chabad Intown’s Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman in the lighting of the menorah. The program’s grand finale was a gelt drop from the Decatur Fire Rescue ladder truck.
Jennifer Van Wie gets latkes during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Berman family attends the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Representative Nikema Williams (center), her son Carter and city of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett light the shamash, the center candle of the menorah used to light the other candles, with Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman from Chabad Intown shares the light of the shamash during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amy Ryan (l) and Adele Northrup watch as Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman from Chabad Intown lights the Decatur Menorah on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chabad Intown co-founder Dena Schusterman dances during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lillian Dana dances with her daughter Ellis, 4, during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Aylanah and 2-year-old Mycah Blum have some refreshments during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Winston Lack has a sufganiyah, a traditional Jewish jelly doughnut, during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jimmy Cushingham, who performs as Jimmy Pyro thrills the crowd with his fire act during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Representative Nikema Williams of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District speaks during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Williams said, “every Chanukah celebration brings light into the world. The Festival of Lights is a tribute to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett speaks during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Angel Moore shares the light from her candle during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People share the light of the shamash during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People try to catch a dreidel during the gelt drop from the top of the Decatur Fire Rescue ladder truck during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah by Chabad Intown on Sunday, Dec. 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
