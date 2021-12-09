(PHOTOS) Holiday displays light up neighborhoods across DeKalb County

By Logan C. Ritchie and Dean Hesse
DeKalb County, GA — Deep into the month of December, days grow colder and sunsets start earlier. Neighbors are celebrating festivals of light with Chanukah, and adorning trees for Christmas. Some people are just plain blowing us away with displays of holiday cheer that light up the entire block. Decaturish is excited to bring some light to readers. Happy Everything.
2253 Stratmor Drive. Photo by Dean Hesse.
New this year, Dobbs bought a 20-foot Rudolph to accompany Santa on the roof. But this year, the couple is collecting donations to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. They’ve raised over $500 so far. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Campy, fun blow ups are exhibited across the lawn. Dobbs and Couch, who love camping, have themed decorations like this RV from the 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Laughing, Couch called the yard “tacky-obnoxious.”
Victor Economy at 1833 Smokerise Summit, Tucker, GA, 30087 begins decorating his property in the fall – his display wraps around his corner lot in Smoke Rise. Since he began raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2012, he’s collected more than $48,000. In 2020, he raised $11,456. Santa visits three days a week to help out. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Economy said, “I’ve got the best neighbors in the world for tolerating the traffic and display for so many years.” His next-door neighbor allows Economy to display several items, including a shark in a Santa hat. His yard is a mix of vintage Christmas figurines and light displays. Photo by Dean Hesse.
While Economy was standing outside admiring the lights with his granddaughter, a car slowed. “Sir, you are crazy! Crazy and wonderful,” exclaimed the driver, Elena Shchukina, who brings her elderly parents yearly to Smokerise Summit. “People need this. Now more than ever.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
There are so many decorated houses around DeKalb County, like this one at 2146 Willivee Place, Decatur, GA, 30033. For more cheer, check out 2464 Fontaine Circle, Decatur, GA 30032, and 2111 Wisteria Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Photo by Dean Hesse.
