(PHOTOS) Holiday displays light up neighborhoods across DeKalb County

By Logan C. Ritchie and Dean Hesse

DeKalb County, GA — Deep into the month of December, days grow colder and sunsets start earlier. Neighbors are celebrating festivals of light with Chanukah, and adorning trees for Christmas. Some people are just plain blowing us away with displays of holiday cheer that light up the entire block. Decaturish is excited to bring some light to readers. Happy Everything.

