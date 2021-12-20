(PHOTOS) Last-Minute Krampus at Heck House

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Scottdale, GA — People shopped for Christmas gifts by local makers, posed for photos with Krampus and his Nordic companions, listened to live music and petted goats and a donkey during the second annual Last Minute Krampus at Heck House in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Heck.house is located at 3498 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Scottdale. It was founded by Paula Novelle and hosts live performances, pop-up events, art shows and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.heck.house

