(PHOTOS) Last-Minute Krampus at Heck House

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Scottdale, GA — People shopped for Christmas gifts by local makers, posed for photos with Krampus and his Nordic companions, listened to live music and petted goats and a donkey during the second annual Last Minute Krampus at Heck House in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Heck.house is located at 3498 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Scottdale. It was founded by Paula Novelle and hosts live performances, pop-up events, art shows and more.
For more information, visit: https://www.heck.house
In costume as the Norse tree of life Yggdrasil, Sherri Millican on stilts towers over Heck’s Gift Shop during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dawn Ehrich in costume as Norse goddess Skaði during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of life (Sherri Millican,) Krampus (Nicholas Payne) and Norse goddess Skaði, (Dawn Ehrich) pose in front of Heck’s Gift Shop during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Susan Cipcic shops for Christmas gifts during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cassie White looks at the selection of gifts by local makers during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amos meets Harris Rabin, 3, during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elise Roche looks at the selection of gifts by over 35 local makers during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Heck.house founder Paula Novelle gets a kiss from DuBois during Last-Minute Krampus in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People shop the selection of gifts by local makers in Heck’s Gift Shop during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People shopped for Christmas gifts by over 35 local makers, posed for photos with Krampus and his Nordic companions, listened to live music, enjoyed hot cider and petted goats and a donkey during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tiffany Cline, on left, and Drew Atkinson look at the selection of gifts by over 35 local makers during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Heck.house is decorated for Christmas during Last-Minute Krampus in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A Krampus manikin looks out from the Heck.house yard during Last-Minute Krampus in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hannah Hendricks checks out the selection of gifts by over 35 local makers during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Higgins poses for a photo in Meg’s arms during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aleyah Riggs feeds a snack to Amos during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chrysta Avers pets Ernie during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, folk and country music artists Joe Wunderele, Jane Frazier and Stephen “Tebbs” Karney perform during Last-Minute Krampus at Heck.house in Scottdale on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.