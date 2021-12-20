What’s happening this week: Christmas Town, Terrific Thursdays, Atlanta Christkindl Market

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts, Terrific Thursdays in Decatur and the Atlanta Christkindl Market. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Atlanta Ballet Performs “The Nutcracker”

Atlanta Ballet will make its long-awaited return to the stage Dec. 4-29 as the company presents Yuri Possokhov’s “The Nutcracker.” The production features larger-than-life sets and bold costumes, along will video projections created by a world-class team. Atlanta Ballet will perform at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Christmas Town at the Center for Puppetry Arts

Christmas Town, named after the fictional town in the 1964 stop-motion production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be set up at the Center for Puppetry Arts this holiday season. It will include a special exhibition, live performance, and hands-on workshop. The exhibition will offer guests a glimpse into the history behind the creation of Rudolph, while the performance and puppet-making workshop bring these iconic seasonal figures to life. Christmas Town is sponsored by WarnerMedia. The exhibition will be on display until Jan. 2, 2022.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Atlanta Christkindl Market is open until Jan. 2, 2022. The traditional German market is hosted at a new location this year, The Buckhead Village District, 290 E Paces Ferry Road NE. Guests can enjoy authentic German food and beverages in a festive atmosphere. Over 50 vendors are set up for shoppers to find holiday gifts. The market is open Mondays-Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

DeKalb County Winter Break Camp

DeKalb County is hosting a winter break camp from Dec. 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The camp will also be offered Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3, 2022. The cost of the camp is $10 per day for children ages five to 12. Each participant must provide their own breakfast, lunch and snack. All campers are required to be screened for temperature checks and must wear a mask while indoors.

Terrific Thursdays in Decatur

Enjoy holiday shopping in Decatur on Thursdays throughout December during extra special shopping days. Terrific Thursdays will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23. Terrific Thursdays give shoppers an opportunity to find deals, discounts, and more, along with warm welcomes at the independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks for customers.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Dec.16, from curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market